Brussels Says Not Halting Military Aid to Kiev Even Without Clarity on Arms Use in Russia
Belgium is not going to suspend military aid to Kiev even without clarity on the issues of possible use of the country's supplied weapons in Russia's Belgorod Region by Ukrainian sabotage group, Belgian Defense Minister Ludivine Dedonder said on Friday.
Last week, Belgian media reported that the Belgian Foreign Ministry and Defense Ministry will turn to Kiev "at the first opportunity" for an explanation due to the use of Belgian-made weapons in the Belgorod Region of by a Ukrainian sabotage and intelligence group. "Are we going to suspend deliveries in anticipation of its [Kiev's] response? No, it is not on the agenda. We are in the zone of conflict, a lot can happen. I hope that we find everything out at some point," Dedonder told Belgian newspaper. All weapon supplies to Ukraine are accompanied by a document stating that their goal is "protecting the Ukrainian territory and its population," but not for attack on another state, the minister explained.
Brussels Says Not Halting Military Aid to Kiev Even Without Clarity on Arms Use in Russia
08:55 GMT 09.06.2023 (Updated: 09:09 GMT 09.06.2023)
BRUSSELS (Sputnik) - Belgium is not going to suspend military aid to Kiev even without clarity on the issues of possible use of the country's supplied weapons in Russia's Belgorod Region by Ukrainian sabotage group, Belgian Defense Minister Ludivine Dedonder said on Friday.
Last week, Belgian media reported that the Belgian Foreign Ministry and Defense Ministry will turn to Kiev "at the first opportunity" for an explanation due to the use of Belgian-made weapons in the Belgorod Region of by a Ukrainian sabotage and intelligence group
"Are we going to suspend deliveries in anticipation of its [Kiev's] response? No, it is not on the agenda. We are in the zone of conflict, a lot can happen. I hope that we find everything out at some point," Dedonder told Belgian newspaper.
All weapon supplies to Ukraine are accompanied by a document stating that their goal is "protecting the Ukrainian territory and its population," but not for attack on another state, the minister explained.