International
Chinese 100, 50, 20, 10 and 5 yuan bills and Russian 1,000 and 100 ruble bills - Sputnik International, 1920
Economy
Get breaking stories and analysis on the global economy from Sputnik.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230609/italys-industrial-production-decreases-by-72-in-april-year-on-year-1111028915.html
Italy's Industrial Production Decreases by 7.2% in April Year-on-Year
Italy's Industrial Production Decreases by 7.2% in April Year-on-Year
The volume of industrial production in Italy decreased by 7.2% in April compared to the same period last year, which is the strongest decline in three years, the Italian National Institute of Statistics (Istat) said on Friday.
2023-06-09T13:23+0000
2023-06-09T13:23+0000
economy
italy
industrial
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/103926/67/1039266767_0:120:3212:1927_1920x0_80_0_0_198757b7a7f86f5090446005991213fe.jpg
The Institute recorded a drop in production for the fourth month in a row and in all major industries. For the year, the decline was 12.6% in the energy sector and negative 11% in the production of intermediate goods, which are used not for final consumption but for further production of goods and services, while the production of consumer goods decreased by 7.2%. Istat said that Italy has not seen such a strong decline in industrial production for almost three years. A similarly bad decline was registered in July 2020 at 8.3% year-on-year. However, experts said that at that time the country was in the second stage of the emergency situation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. President of National Consumer Union Massimiliano Dona described the sharp decline in industrial production as a "severe defeat for companies and the entire country" as well as "demonstrating a lack of policies to restore the purchasing power of families." Economic growth in the euro area almost stalled in early 2023, with domestic demand remaining weak at the moment, European Central Bank chief Christine Lagarde said on Monday.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230515/italys-national-debt-hits-new-record-of-304trln-in-march-1110382347.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230505/no-shells-no-pasta-italy-faces-food-and-ammo-troubles-amid-ukrainian-crisis-1110127096.html
italy
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/103926/67/1039266767_242:0:2971:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_f6f58863214684bdb954935e55b31347.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
italy, italian economy, industrial output, industrial production, economic growth
italy, italian economy, industrial output, industrial production, economic growth

Italy's Industrial Production Decreases by 7.2% in April Year-on-Year

13:23 GMT 09.06.2023
© Sputnik / Alexander Vilf /  / Go to the mediabankRome, Italy
Rome, Italy - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.06.2023
© Sputnik / Alexander Vilf /
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW/ROME, (Sputnik) - The volume of industrial production in Italy decreased by 7.2% in April compared to the same period last year, which is the strongest decline in three years, the Italian National Institute of Statistics (Istat) said on Friday.
"The calendar adjusted industrial production index decreased by 7.2% compared with April 2022 (calendar working days being 18 versus 19 days in April 2022)," Istat said in a statement.
The Institute recorded a drop in production for the fourth month in a row and in all major industries. For the year, the decline was 12.6% in the energy sector and negative 11% in the production of intermediate goods, which are used not for final consumption but for further production of goods and services, while the production of consumer goods decreased by 7.2%.
Rome, Italy, Piazza Venezia - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.05.2023
Economy
Italy's National Debt Hits New Record of $3.04Trln in March
15 May, 14:43 GMT
Istat said that Italy has not seen such a strong decline in industrial production for almost three years. A similarly bad decline was registered in July 2020 at 8.3% year-on-year. However, experts said that at that time the country was in the second stage of the emergency situation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
President of National Consumer Union Massimiliano Dona described the sharp decline in industrial production as a "severe defeat for companies and the entire country" as well as "demonstrating a lack of policies to restore the purchasing power of families."
Co-owner with his three brothers and production manager of the Pasta di Gragnano factory near Naples, Antonino Moccia, wearing a face mask in the colors of the Italian flag, processes tagliatelle pasta at the production line on April 24, 2020. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.05.2023
Economy
No Shells, No Pasta: Italy Faces Food and Ammo Troubles Amid Ukrainian Crisis
5 May, 18:12 GMT
Economic growth in the euro area almost stalled in early 2023, with domestic demand remaining weak at the moment, European Central Bank chief Christine Lagarde said on Monday.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала