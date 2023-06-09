International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230609/taiwans-foreign-minister-to-visit-europe-amid-tensions-over-island--reports-1111020872.html
Taiwan’s Foreign Minister to Visit Europe Amid Tensions Over Island – Reports
Taiwan’s Foreign Minister to Visit Europe Amid Tensions Over Island – Reports
Beijing reacts angrily to any official foreign contacts with Taipei and considers Chinese sovereignty over the island indisputable, in libe with the One-China principle.
2023-06-09T05:44+0000
2023-06-09T05:44+0000
world
us
china
taiwan
europe
joseph wu
visit
tensions
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/09/1111020584_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_f091bc815509abdfd2fab01c8954bbea.jpg
Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu is due to travel to Europe next week, in a previously announced visit that may see him visiting Brussels and Prague, among other destinations, unnamed sources have told a UK media outlet.The sources claimed that while in Prague, Wu will attend a security conference slated for June 14, when he may speak immediately after Czech President Petr Pavel opens the event.European leaders typically do not share the stage with senior Taiwanese officials, so Wu’s speech will come as a diplomatic breakthrough, one of the insiders claimed.Neither Beijing nor Taipei or Pavel’s office have commented on the matter yet.Beijing-Washington tensions escalated again after Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen met with US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in April, with China launching massive three-day military drills near the island in what it called a "warning" to Taipei and foreign powers.This was preceded by the Taiwan visit of then-US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in early August 2022, which was slammed by China as a gesture of support for separatism. Beijing held large-scale military exercises in the vicinity of the island in a retaliatory move at the time.Beijing perceives Taiwan, which has been governed independently of mainland China since 1949, as an inalienable part of the PRC’ sovereign territory and opposes any official contacts between the island and other countries.Although the US does not maintain formal diplomatic relations with Taiwan, Washington has a representative office in Taipei and remains the island's biggest supplier of military hardware. The US also often sends its warships and surveillance planes to the Taiwan Strait, with Beijing slamming such missions as provocations and dubbing Washington "a security risk creator in the region."
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230406/taiwan-ex-leaders-historic-visit-to-china-ahead-of-tsais-us-trip-exposes-political-divisions-1109210204.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230520/taiwan-president-says-war-not-an-option-amid-china-tensions-while-angling-for-more-us-weapons-1110477100.html
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/09/1111020584_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_72d38150a15c6c9fba5c19d334bb7d2a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
taiwanese foreign minister's reported plan to visit europe, china-us tensions over taiwan, kevin mccarthy's visit to taiwan, nancy pelosi's visit to taiwan
taiwanese foreign minister's reported plan to visit europe, china-us tensions over taiwan, kevin mccarthy's visit to taiwan, nancy pelosi's visit to taiwan

Taiwan’s Foreign Minister to Visit Europe Amid Tensions Over Island – Reports

05:44 GMT 09.06.2023
© AFP 2023 / SAM YEHTaiwan's Foreign Minister Joseph Wu arrives for a press conference in Taipei on March 26, 2023
Taiwan's Foreign Minister Joseph Wu arrives for a press conference in Taipei on March 26, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.06.2023
© AFP 2023 / SAM YEH
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Oleg Burunov - Sputnik International
Oleg Burunov
All materialsWrite to the author
Beijing reacts angrily to any official foreign contacts with Taipei and considers Chinese sovereignty over the island indisputable, in line with the One-China principle.
Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu is due to travel to Europe next week, in a previously announced visit that may see him visiting Brussels and Prague, among other destinations, unnamed sources have told a UK media outlet.
The sources claimed that while in Prague, Wu will attend a security conference slated for June 14, when he may speak immediately after Czech President Petr Pavel opens the event.
Two soldiers fold a flag during the daily flag ceremony on the Liberty Square of Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall in Taipei, Taiwan, Saturday, July 30, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.04.2023
Analysis
Taiwan Ex-Leader's Historic Visit to China Ahead of Tsai's US Trip Exposes Political Divisions
6 April, 13:51 GMT
European leaders typically do not share the stage with senior Taiwanese officials, so Wu’s speech will come as a diplomatic breakthrough, one of the insiders claimed.
Neither Beijing nor Taipei or Pavel’s office have commented on the matter yet.
Reports about Wu’s upcoming visit to Europe come after French President Emmanuel Macron earlier warned that Europe should not let itself be drawn into the confrontation between the US and China over Taiwan conforming to "the American rhythm."
Beijing-Washington tensions escalated again after Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen met with US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in April, with China launching massive three-day military drills near the island in what it called a "warning" to Taipei and foreign powers.
This was preceded by the Taiwan visit of then-US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in early August 2022, which was slammed by China as a gesture of support for separatism. Beijing held large-scale military exercises in the vicinity of the island in a retaliatory move at the time.
Beijing perceives Taiwan, which has been governed independently of mainland China since 1949, as an inalienable part of the PRC’ sovereign territory and opposes any official contacts between the island and other countries.
Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen speaks during a press conference on the seventh anniversary of her tenure, at the Presidential Office in Taipei on May 20, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.05.2023
Asia
Taiwan President: War 'Not an Option' As Tensions With China Grow While Angling for More US Weapons
20 May, 06:14 GMT
Although the US does not maintain formal diplomatic relations with Taiwan, Washington has a representative office in Taipei and remains the island's biggest supplier of military hardware. The US also often sends its warships and surveillance planes to the Taiwan Strait, with Beijing slamming such missions as provocations and dubbing Washington "a security risk creator in the region."
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала