https://sputnikglobe.com/20230611/russias-deputy-prime-minister-visited-kherson-region-minutes-before-attack-1111069582.html

Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Visited Kherson Region Minutes Before Attack

Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Visited Kherson Region Minutes Before Attack

The Ministry of Industry and Trade confirmed to Sputnik the visit of Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation, Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov to Kherson region and his stay at the area, which was hit by a missile attack by Ukrainian forces a few minutes after his departure.

2023-06-11T20:20+0000

2023-06-11T20:20+0000

2023-06-11T20:20+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

denis manturov

dmitry peskov

sergei shoigu

kherson

russia

ukraine

attack on novaya kakhovka dam

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/0b/1111069422_0:0:3180:1788_1920x0_80_0_0_9962eb93aeb601af84a1e237ad89afa0.jpg

"The Deputy Prime Minister traveled to the Kherson region, where he discussed with the leadership of the region assistance to residents of the flooded territories and providing them with essential goods, including medicines and food," the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade said.When asked whether the Russian Deputy Prime Minister was really at the site that was hit by UK-supplied Storm Shadow missiles, the representative of the Ministry of Industry and Trade answered in the affirmative, confirming the information that had previously appeared online. "We confirm," the ministry said.After it became known about Manturov's stay in the Kherson region, the Ukrainian public broke out with threats to "get" the Deputy Prime Minister on his next visit. On the night of June 6, Ukrainian troops launched a series of attacks on the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power plant (HPP), as a result of which the upper part of the station was destroyed, the reservoir dam itself was not damaged. There is an unregulated discharge of water.The head of the administration of Novaya Kakhovka, Vladimir Leontiev, laid responsibility for the destruction of the hydroelectric power station on Kiev regime forces. One of the goals of the bombing of the Kakhovka HPP is to deprive Crimea of ​​water, said Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov.Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that the Kiev regime blew up the Kakhovka HPP in order to transfer troops to the area of ​​its offensive operations from the Kherson direction, weakening its positions there.According to the minister, Kiev committed a terrorist act, blowing up the Kakhovka HPP, which led to the flooding of large areas. The Kakhovka HPP is the sixth (lower and last) stage of the cascade of the Dnepr hydroelectric power plants, located five kilometers from the city of Novaya Kakhovka, Kherson region, which became part of Russia on September 30, 2022 following a referendum.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230610/ukraine-strikes-flood-refugees-in-kherson-region-killing-one-1111042610.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230606/fact-check-who-attacked-novaya-kakhovka-dam-1110946820.html

kherson

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian special minitary operation in ukraine, ukrainian crisis, ukrainian conflict, war in ukraine, kakhovka hpp, kherson region, denis manturov