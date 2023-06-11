https://sputnikglobe.com/20230611/us-senators-unveil-bills-to-urge-govt-to-be-transparent-with-ai-utilization-1111054766.html

US Senators Unveil Bills to Urge Gov't ‘To Be Transparent With AI Utilization’

Media reports earlier said that US authorities are considering mandatory monitoring of artificial intelligence-based programs like ChatGPT, which is in particular able of answering questions in written form.

US senators have introduced two separate bipartisan bills on artificial intelligence, in an apparent sign that both Democrats and Republicans agree that the government should be involved in addressing AI-related issues.One bill was unveiled by Democrat Gary Peters, Chairman of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, along with Republican Senators Mike Braun and James Lankford.The document would require federal agencies to tell people when they are using AI to interact with them. Additionally, the bill urges the agencies to create a way for people to appeal any decisions made by AI.He was echoed by Peters, who stressed that "Artificial intelligence is already transforming how federal agencies are serving the public, but government must be more transparent with the public about when and how they are using these emerging technologies."In a separate move, the upper chamber’s Democrats Michael Bennet and Mark Warner, as well as GOP Senator Todd Young rolled out a bill on establishing an Office of Global Competition Analysis to analyze the US competitiveness in AI fields as compared to other countries, including China.The bills come after media outlets cited the US Department of Commerce (DOC) as saying that Washington is examining the need for checking AI-based programs, such as ChatGPT, amid concerns that they can be used to commit crimes and spread misinformation.OpenAI’s ChatGPT language model, launched in late November 2022, provoked mixed reactions due to its ability to mimic human conversations and generate unique texts based on users’ prompts. While some praised ChatGPT for its professional applications, others slammed its potential for abuse, such as students using the model to write essays.

