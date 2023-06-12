International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230612/nato-members-developing-military-helicopter-based-on-ukraine-conflict-lessons---reports-1111091474.html
NATO Members Developing Military Helicopter Based on Ukraine Conflict Lessons - Reports
NATO Members Developing Military Helicopter Based on Ukraine Conflict Lessons - Reports
A group of six NATO member countries seek to get a new multi-role helicopter by 2035 in a bid to refresh their military capabilities while manufacturers are already drawing lessons from the ongoing conflict in Ukraine to develop concepts of the new rotary machine, a American website reported on Monday.
2023-06-12T16:53+0000
2023-06-12T16:53+0000
military
ukraine
france
germany
nato
airbus
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/0c/1111091296_0:35:3068:1761_1920x0_80_0_0_b1b4cc924f4b3c91a24ce3fa645c6ace.jpg
In 2022, France, Germany, Italy, Greece, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom committed $28 million to develop new concepts for the new rotorcraft with expectations that Canada will join the project this month, the report cited a NATO spokesperson in the report. The new helicopter will be developed as part of the Next Generation Rotorcraft Capability program (NGRC). It will assist with the insertion and extraction of special operations forces, transporting small- and medium-sized cargo and troops on the battlefield, and medical evacuation and rescue operations. According to the report, the participating countries have already agreed on the size and basic characteristics of the new helicopter, which is expected to have an unrefueled range of over 1,025 miles (1,650 kilometers), eight hours of endurance, and a load capacity between 22,000 and 37,500 pounds (10,000 and 17,000 kilograms). Airbus was among several European helicopter manufacturers contacted by NATO officials during the initial stage of requirements gathering, the report added. The United States is not yet participating in the NGRC, but maintains communication channels with the participants, according to the report.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230612/nato-drills-serve-as-cover-for-less-publicized-actions-like-nord-stream-sabotage-1111068993.html
ukraine
france
germany
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/0c/1111091296_199:0:2930:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f97e6585c8945ae430f6cbc9ed60fcc8.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
bato, helicopter, next generation rotorcraft capability program (ngrc), ukrainian crisis, conflict in ukraine, war in ukraine, airbus
bato, helicopter, next generation rotorcraft capability program (ngrc), ukrainian crisis, conflict in ukraine, war in ukraine, airbus

NATO Members Developing Military Helicopter Based on Ukraine Conflict Lessons - Reports

16:53 GMT 12.06.2023
© Sputnik / Valery Melnikov / Go to the mediabankHelicopters of the armed forces coalition in the sky over Kabul, Afghanistan
Helicopters of the armed forces coalition in the sky over Kabul, Afghanistan - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.06.2023
© Sputnik / Valery Melnikov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A group of six NATO member countries seek to get a new multi-role helicopter by 2035 in a bid to refresh their military capabilities while manufacturers are already drawing lessons from the ongoing conflict in Ukraine to develop concepts of the new rotary machine, a American website reported on Monday.
In 2022, France, Germany, Italy, Greece, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom committed $28 million to develop new concepts for the new rotorcraft with expectations that Canada will join the project this month, the report cited a NATO spokesperson in the report.
The new helicopter will be developed as part of the Next Generation Rotorcraft Capability program (NGRC). It will assist with the insertion and extraction of special operations forces, transporting small- and medium-sized cargo and troops on the battlefield, and medical evacuation and rescue operations.
Members of US 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command stands next to a Patriot surface-to-air missile battery during the NATO multinational ground based air defence units exercise Tobruq Legacy 2017 at the Siauliai airbase some 230 km. (144 miles) east of the capital Vilnius, Lithuania, on July 20, 2017 - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.06.2023
Military
NATO Drills Serve as Cover for 'Less Publicized Actions' Like Nord Stream Sabotage
09:00 GMT
According to the report, the participating countries have already agreed on the size and basic characteristics of the new helicopter, which is expected to have an unrefueled range of over 1,025 miles (1,650 kilometers), eight hours of endurance, and a load capacity between 22,000 and 37,500 pounds (10,000 and 17,000 kilograms).
Airbus was among several European helicopter manufacturers contacted by NATO officials during the initial stage of requirements gathering, the report added.
The United States is not yet participating in the NGRC, but maintains communication channels with the participants, according to the report.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала