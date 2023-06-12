https://sputnikglobe.com/20230612/watch-russian-ka-52-helicopter-blast-afu-armored-vehicle--1111076952.html
Watch Russian Ka-52 Helicopter Blast UAF Armored Vehicle
Despite the ongoing Kiev counteroffensive, Russian Army is crushing the enemy on land and in the air.
Russia's Ministry of Defense has published footage that shows Ka-52 helicopters destroying enemy armored vehicles with guided missiles in Zaporozhye direction. Kiev militants, operating the vehicle, were also eliminated.Ka-2 helicopters are better known as 'Alligators'. Their main purpose on the battlefield is to conduct reconnaissance, provide target designation and coordinate attacks from the air. The helicopter was developed by Kamov Design Bureau as a modification of the Ka-50 machines known as Black Sharks. Alligators are armed with laser-guided missiles, some of them specially designed to hunt down and destroy enemy armored vehicles, including tanks.
During the ongoing Kiev counteroffensive, the Russian Army is crushing the enemy on land and in the air.