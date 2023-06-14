https://sputnikglobe.com/20230614/trumps-deep-state-enemies-take-persecution-from-congress-to-courts-1111148102.html
Trump's Deep State Enemies Take Persecution From Congress to Courts
Trump's Deep State Enemies Take Persecution From Congress to Courts
Donald Trump now faces two simultaneous prosecutions: one in New York and another in Miami. Tim Canova said Trump's enemies had merely moved the forum for their attacks on him from Congress to the courts.
2023-06-14T16:51+0000
2023-06-14T16:51+0000
2023-06-14T16:51+0000
americas
donald trump
donald trump's indictment
new york
tim canova
robert mueller
congress
miami
florida
official secrets act
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/0e/1111129804_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_fad5db6047f1d10e12fdbac25d702d8c.jpg
The latest criminal charges against former US president Donald Trump are just a politically-motivated attempt sop him re-taking the White House in 2024, says a legal expert.Trump was charged this week under official secrets and espionage law for keeping copies of White House documents — which, as president, he had the power to de-classify — at his Mar-a-Lago mansion in Florida.Following his initial hearing in Miami on Tuesday, Trump told a rally of supporters at his Bedminster golf club in New Jersey the indictment was "political persecution" and vowed to "totally obliterate the deep state" if re-elected in 2024.Law professor Tim Canova told Sputnik that Trump was facing "a really weak indictment."Addressing the allegation that Trump's enemies were resorting to "lawfare", the academic defined it as "[t]he use of the legal process to achieve political objectives and to win at all costs, even if it means sacrificing long cherished legal protections.""We had four years of the Trump presidency where the political witch hunt was really done through Congress, through two impeachments and the Mueller investigation," Canova said. "And we saw during that process that the accused, President Trump, was presumed guilty, didn't have the right to really put on a defense before the House impeachment Committee, all kinds of due process violations""What's changed is the venue's move from the Congress to the courts," he added.Trump has also been charged and arraigned in New York on faces charges of campaign finance violations and obstructing justice.The activist said the "political indictment" of Trump was a symptom of the general abandonment of reason when it comes to the former president.For more incisive commentary on current affairs, tune into our Sputnik Radio show The Backstory.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230614/trump-classified-docs-indictment-most-evil-heinous-abuse-of-power-1111130667.html
americas
new york
miami
florida
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
James Tweedie
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png
James Tweedie
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/0e/1111129804_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0c5f4f4514bbb51f9a437416798ddebd.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
James Tweedie
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png
politically-motivated prosecutions of former us president donald trump, stormy daniels allegation of an affair with donald trump and pay-off, can donald trump stand in the 2024 election if he is convicted of a crime?
politically-motivated prosecutions of former us president donald trump, stormy daniels allegation of an affair with donald trump and pay-off, can donald trump stand in the 2024 election if he is convicted of a crime?
Trump's Deep State Enemies Take Persecution From Congress to Courts
Donald Trump now faces two simultaneous prosecutions: one in New York for allegedly paying off a former mistress and another in Miami for possession of classified documents. Political activist and law professor Tim Canova said Trump's enemies had merely moved the forum for their attacks on him from Congress to the courts.
The latest criminal charges against former US president Donald Trump are just a politically-motivated attempt sop him re-taking the White House in 2024, says a legal expert.
Trump was charged this week under official secrets and espionage law for keeping copies of White House documents — which, as president, he had the power to de-classify — at his Mar-a-Lago mansion in Florida.
Following his initial hearing
in Miami on Tuesday, Trump told a rally of supporters at his Bedminster golf club in New Jersey the indictment was "political persecution" and vowed to "totally obliterate the deep state" if re-elected in 2024.
Law professor Tim Canova
told Sputnik
that Trump was facing "a really weak indictment."
"I've been reading through it. It seems like they're trying to bootstrap an alleged violation of the Presidential Documents Act and make it into an obstruction of justice," Canova pointed out. "And they're doing it by relying on breaching the attorney client privilege and quoting, in the indictment, one of Trump's lawyers for something that I'm not even quite sure constitutes a crime in any way."
Addressing the allegation that Trump's enemies were resorting to "lawfare", the academic defined it as "[t]he use of the legal process to achieve political objectives and to win at all costs, even if it means sacrificing long cherished legal protections."
"We had four years of the Trump presidency where the political witch hunt was really done through Congress, through two impeachments and the Mueller investigation," Canova said. "And we saw during that process that the accused, President Trump, was presumed guilty, didn't have the right to really put on a defense before the House impeachment Committee, all kinds of due process violations"
"What's changed is the venue's move from the Congress to the courts," he added.
Trump has also been charged and arraigned in New York
on faces charges of campaign finance violations and obstructing justice.
"The basis of the indictment is that he didn't keep good business records or something like that," Canova said. "They're obviously fishing for a reason. And so is this federal indictment fishing for reasons to stop him from running for president."
The activist said the "political indictment" of Trump was a symptom of the general abandonment of reason when it comes to the former president.
"I find it incredible that people cannot have a rational discussion," Canova lamented. "Their hatred for Donald Trump exceeds all kind of metrics. Their love of country, their good sense on medical issues, you know, medical freedom, First Amendment freedoms, everything is trumped by their hatred for Trump."
For more incisive commentary on current affairs, tune into our Sputnik Radio show The Backstory.