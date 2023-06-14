https://sputnikglobe.com/20230614/trumps-deep-state-enemies-take-persecution-from-congress-to-courts-1111148102.html

Trump's Deep State Enemies Take Persecution From Congress to Courts

Trump's Deep State Enemies Take Persecution From Congress to Courts

Donald Trump now faces two simultaneous prosecutions: one in New York and another in Miami. Tim Canova said Trump's enemies had merely moved the forum for their attacks on him from Congress to the courts.

2023-06-14T16:51+0000

2023-06-14T16:51+0000

2023-06-14T16:51+0000

americas

donald trump

donald trump's indictment

new york

tim canova

robert mueller

congress

miami

florida

official secrets act

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/0e/1111129804_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_fad5db6047f1d10e12fdbac25d702d8c.jpg

The latest criminal charges against former US president Donald Trump are just a politically-motivated attempt sop him re-taking the White House in 2024, says a legal expert.Trump was charged this week under official secrets and espionage law for keeping copies of White House documents — which, as president, he had the power to de-classify — at his Mar-a-Lago mansion in Florida.Following his initial hearing in Miami on Tuesday, Trump told a rally of supporters at his Bedminster golf club in New Jersey the indictment was "political persecution" and vowed to "totally obliterate the deep state" if re-elected in 2024.Law professor Tim Canova told Sputnik that Trump was facing "a really weak indictment."Addressing the allegation that Trump's enemies were resorting to "lawfare", the academic defined it as "[t]he use of the legal process to achieve political objectives and to win at all costs, even if it means sacrificing long cherished legal protections.""We had four years of the Trump presidency where the political witch hunt was really done through Congress, through two impeachments and the Mueller investigation," Canova said. "And we saw during that process that the accused, President Trump, was presumed guilty, didn't have the right to really put on a defense before the House impeachment Committee, all kinds of due process violations""What's changed is the venue's move from the Congress to the courts," he added.Trump has also been charged and arraigned in New York on faces charges of campaign finance violations and obstructing justice.The activist said the "political indictment" of Trump was a symptom of the general abandonment of reason when it comes to the former president.For more incisive commentary on current affairs, tune into our Sputnik Radio show The Backstory.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230614/trump-classified-docs-indictment-most-evil-heinous-abuse-of-power-1111130667.html

americas

new york

miami

florida

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

James Tweedie https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

James Tweedie https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

James Tweedie https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

politically-motivated prosecutions of former us president donald trump, stormy daniels allegation of an affair with donald trump and pay-off, can donald trump stand in the 2024 election if he is convicted of a crime?