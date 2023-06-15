International
LIVE UPDATES: Day Two of St Petersburg International Economic Forum
The main theme of this year’s SPIEF, which is held between 14 and 17 June, is sovereign development as the basis for a just world.
St. Petersburg International Economic Forum - Sputnik International

LIVE UPDATES: Day Two of St Petersburg International Economic Forum

05:28 GMT 15.06.2023
International
India
Africa
Being updated
The main theme of this year’s SPIEF, which is held between 14 and 17 June, is sovereign development as the basis for a just world.
On the second day of SPIEF, the Prime Minister of Cuba and the Ruler of the Emirate of Ras al-Khaimah are among the high-ranking foreign participants.
The main theme of this year’s SPIEF will be sovereign development as the basis for a just world and will include discussions related to the world economy at a global turning point, building technological sovereignty, protecting the population and quality of life, and responding to new challenges in the labor market.
Russian President Vladimir Putin will participate in SPIEF's plenary session on Friday, along with the President of Algeria.
The St Petersburg International Economic Forum was launched in 1997 and since 2006 it has been held under the patronage and with the participation of the President of the Russian Federation.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!
06:58 GMT 15.06.2023
Sanctions Against Russia Led Countries to Think About Diversifying Their Reserves - Russian Central Bank Governor
Russian Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina said that the global financial market is undergoing significant changes, including a redefinition of the role of the dollar. She added that Russia’s banking system is healthy, has a reserve of real capital and can play a huge role in financing this transformation.
Russian Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina - Sputnik International
© Sputnik
/
Go to the mediabank
06:27 GMT 15.06.2023
SPIEF 2023 Hosts “Dedollarization: The Future of Money” Panel
SPIEF 2023 Hosts “Dedollarization: The Future of Money” Panel - Sputnik International
© Sputnik
06:20 GMT 15.06.2023
Hungarian Foreign Minister Heading to St. Petersburg to Participate in SPIEF
Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Thursday that he is heading to St. Petersburg to participate in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) and expects to discuss his country's energy supply.
"Hungary's energy supply is still not a political or ideological issue, because heating is still only possible with gas. We are going to St. Petersburg, to the International Economic Forum, for the seventh time," Szijjarto wrote on social media.
06:04 GMT 15.06.2023
SPIEF 23 International Program Sessions: How Russian Economy Will Develop
© Ruptly
05:25 GMT 15.06.2023
