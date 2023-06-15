LIVE UPDATES: Day Two of St Petersburg International Economic Forum

Hungarian Foreign Minister Heading to St. Petersburg to Participate in SPIEF

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Thursday that he is heading to St. Petersburg to participate in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) and expects to discuss his country's energy supply.

"Hungary's energy supply is still not a political or ideological issue, because heating is still only possible with gas. We are going to St. Petersburg, to the International Economic Forum, for the seventh time," Szijjarto wrote on social media.