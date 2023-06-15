https://sputnikglobe.com/20230615/trump-indictment-is-deep-state-assault-on-constitution-and-rule-of-law-1111186038.html

Donald Trump insists the two concurrent criminal prosecutions against him are designed to stop him challenging Joe Biden in the 2024 elections. Tyler Nixon said all Americans should worry about the implications for due process.

The latest charges against former US president Donald Trump are an attack on legal due process and the constitution, a lawyer says.The former president attended his first court hearing on the charges in Miami on Tuesday. Later that day, Trump told a rally of supporters at his Bedminster golf club in New Jersey the indictment was "political persecution" and vowed to "totally obliterate the deep state" if re-elected in 2024. Attorney Tyler Nixon told Sputnik the prosecution of the former president was "a deep state assault on this very republic."But he said Department of Justice (DoJ) special counsel Jack Smith is leading the prosecution against Trump, was unconcerned about that.The lawyer also addressed the accusation against Trump of 'whataboutery' for asking why President Joe Biden has not been impeached and prosecuted for also keeping classified documents — from his time as vice-president to Barack Obama — in his private office and the garage of his Delaware home."'Whataboutism' does apply in the law when you're talking about selective prosecution and when you're talking about political persecution. And that's exactly what's going on here," he said. "I don't think anybody believes that this is just standard law enforcement."He said the leaks of photos from the FBI raid on Trump's Florida Mar-a-Lago mansion, showing boxes of White House documents in a bathroom, along with calls for court proceedings to be televised, were about creating a "media circus" around the trial.The army veteran also reiterated Trump's point that, as president, he had the power to declassify whatever state secrets he wished, comparing the indictment to "charging a homeowner with trying to rob his own house."For more in-depth analysis of current affairs, tune into our Sputnik Radio show The Final Countdown.

