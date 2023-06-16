https://sputnikglobe.com/20230616/bulgaria-wants-to-join-eu-coalition-supplying-kiev-with-ammunition-1111207314.html

Bulgaria Wants to Join EU Coalition Supplying Kiev With Ammunition

Bulgaria Wants to Join EU Coalition Supplying Kiev With Ammunition

Bulgaria is planning to join the coalition of European countries supporting Ukraine with ammunition deliveries, though the intention has not been supported by a "political decision" yet, new Bulgarian Defense Minister Todor Tagarev has said.

"We are very clearly aiming at joining this coalition. I think we will be able to provide some of the required ammunition for Ukraine," Tagarev told American newspaper. There has been "no political decision" yet, the minister said, adding that Sofia would "certainly put the effort" and "find a way." In February, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki announced that half of the EU member states were ready to finance and establish the joint production of munitions for Ukraine in volumes as large as possible. The coalition consists of 17 EU member countries and Norway, which are jointly purchasing 155 mm shells through the European Defense Agency to increase their own reserves and ensure long-term ammunition supplies to Ukraine. Western countries have been providing financial, humanitarian and military support to Ukraine since the start of Russia's special military operation in February 2022. The support evolved from lighter artillery munitions and training in 2022 to heavier weapons, including tanks, later that year and in 2023. For the past months, Ukraine has been pushing to be supplied with fighter jets. The Kremlin has repeatedly warned against continued arms deliveries to Kiev.

