On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
US House 2024 NDAA Requests $80Mln Worth of ATACMS for Ukraine
The US House proposal for the defense spending bill for 2024 requests $80 million for Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS), the legislation stated on Friday.
The legislation requests that the Pentagon provide an update on the procurement and availability of ATACMS for Ukraine by December 31, the measure states. The United States is still considering supplying Ukraine with Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS), according to President Joe Biden. The ATACMS Missiles can hit targets 190 miles away and can be fired from launchers already provided to Ukraine from the West, including the HIMARS mobile launchers and the older M270 launchers.Previously, American TV reported that Kiev has lost at least 16 US-supplied Bradley infantry armored vehicles in the first days of Ukraine's much-hyped counteroffensive - which is nearly 15% of the 109 vehicles supplied by Washington.
US House 2024 NDAA Requests $80Mln Worth of ATACMS for Ukraine

18:34 GMT 16.06.2023
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US House proposal for the defense spending bill for 2024 requests $80 million for Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS), the legislation stated on Friday.
"Of the funds authorized for the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative elsewhere in this Act, the committee intends that not less than $80.0 million be used for the procurement of Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS) for the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the legislation states.
The legislation requests that the Pentagon provide an update on the procurement and availability of ATACMS for Ukraine by December 31, the measure states.
Ukrainian servicemen unpack Javelin anti-tank missiles, delivered as part of the United States of America's security assistance to Ukraine, at the Borispol airport, outside Kiev, Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.06.2023
Analysis
New US Arms Package Shows ‘Qualitative Change’ Underway for Ukrainian Army
14 June, 17:31 GMT
The United States is still considering supplying Ukraine with Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS), according to President Joe Biden.
The ATACMS Missiles can hit targets 190 miles away and can be fired from launchers already provided to Ukraine from the West, including the HIMARS mobile launchers and the older M270 launchers.
Previously, American TV reported that Kiev has lost at least 16 US-supplied Bradley infantry armored vehicles in the first days of Ukraine's much-hyped counteroffensive - which is nearly 15% of the 109 vehicles supplied by Washington.
