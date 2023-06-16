https://sputnikglobe.com/20230616/us-house-2024-ndaa-requests-80mln-worth-of-atacms-for-ukraine-1111227934.html
US House 2024 NDAA Requests $80Mln Worth of ATACMS for Ukraine
US House 2024 NDAA Requests $80Mln Worth of ATACMS for Ukraine
The US House proposal for the defense spending bill for 2024 requests $80 million for Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS), the legislation stated on Friday.
2023-06-16T18:34+0000
2023-06-16T18:34+0000
2023-06-16T18:34+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukraine
pentagon
army tactical missile system (atacms)
kiev
armed forces of ukraine
national defense authorization act (ndaa)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101664/22/1016642244_0:845:1500:1689_1920x0_80_0_0_853e37694c5435a9bcedb48f1265e25e.jpg
The legislation requests that the Pentagon provide an update on the procurement and availability of ATACMS for Ukraine by December 31, the measure states. The United States is still considering supplying Ukraine with Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS), according to President Joe Biden. The ATACMS Missiles can hit targets 190 miles away and can be fired from launchers already provided to Ukraine from the West, including the HIMARS mobile launchers and the older M270 launchers.Previously, American TV reported that Kiev has lost at least 16 US-supplied Bradley infantry armored vehicles in the first days of Ukraine's much-hyped counteroffensive - which is nearly 15% of the 109 vehicles supplied by Washington.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230614/new-us-arms-package-shows-qualitative-change-underway-for-ukrainian-army-1111153485.html
ukraine
kiev
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101664/22/1016642244_0:705:1500:1830_1920x0_80_0_0_4d032631a041333d1c05b7382b43a005.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
us aid to ukraine, how much us spent on ukraine, what us sends to ukraine, ukrainian aid
us aid to ukraine, how much us spent on ukraine, what us sends to ukraine, ukrainian aid
US House 2024 NDAA Requests $80Mln Worth of ATACMS for Ukraine
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US House proposal for the defense spending bill for 2024 requests $80 million for Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS), the legislation stated on Friday.
"Of the funds authorized for the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative elsewhere in this Act, the committee intends that not less than $80.0 million be used for the procurement of Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS) for the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the legislation states.
The legislation requests that the Pentagon provide an update on the procurement and availability of ATACMS for Ukraine by December 31, the measure states.
The United States is still considering supplying Ukraine with Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS), according to President Joe Biden.
The ATACMS Missiles can hit targets 190 miles away and can be fired from launchers already provided to Ukraine from the West, including the HIMARS
mobile launchers and the older M270 launchers.
Previously, American TV reported that Kiev has lost
at least 16 US-supplied Bradley infantry armored vehicles in the first days of Ukraine's much-hyped counteroffensive - which is nearly 15% of the 109 vehicles supplied by Washington.