US House 2024 NDAA Requests $80Mln Worth of ATACMS for Ukraine

The US House proposal for the defense spending bill for 2024 requests $80 million for Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS), the legislation stated on Friday.

The legislation requests that the Pentagon provide an update on the procurement and availability of ATACMS for Ukraine by December 31, the measure states. The United States is still considering supplying Ukraine with Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS), according to President Joe Biden. The ATACMS Missiles can hit targets 190 miles away and can be fired from launchers already provided to Ukraine from the West, including the HIMARS mobile launchers and the older M270 launchers.Previously, American TV reported that Kiev has lost at least 16 US-supplied Bradley infantry armored vehicles in the first days of Ukraine's much-hyped counteroffensive - which is nearly 15% of the 109 vehicles supplied by Washington.

