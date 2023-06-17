International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230617/blinken-discusses-regional-issues-with-south-korean-counterpart-before-going-to-china-1111246974.html
Blinken Discusses Regional Issues With South Korean Counterpart Before Going to China
Blinken Discusses Regional Issues With South Korean Counterpart Before Going to China
South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin held a phone conversation with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken about Seoul and Washington's relations with Beijing, as well as about North Korea, the South Korean Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.
2023-06-17T12:21+0000
2023-06-17T12:22+0000
world
asian version of nato
us
south korea
north korea
china
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/07/0b/1097167649_0:165:3073:1893_1920x0_80_0_0_793cebd8c54122a226b5d35e694e6183.jpg
"South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken held a telephone conversation on Saturday, June 17, on major global and regional recurring issues, including South Korea-US relations, South Korea-China relations, US-China relations and the North Korea issue," the ministry said in a statement. Both sides also agreed that North Korea must stop "military provocations" and that Pyongyang's denuclearization will benefit the international community, including China, the statement read. Diplomats also agreed that Seoul, Washington and Tokyo should jointly urge China to play a constructive role in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on the issue of North Korea's denuclearization, the ministry added. Blinken will arrive in Beijing on June 18 for a two-day visit. This will be Blinken's first visit to China in his current role, and also the first visit to Beijing by a US secretary of state since 2018. It took the Biden administration almost six months to put this visit back on the schedule, as it was originally set for February. The ministry said that Blinken promised to immediately share the results of his visit to Beijing with Seoul. On May 31, North Korea unsuccessfully launched the Malligyong-1 military reconnaissance satellite mounted on a Chollima-1 carrier rocket. After the separation of the first stage, the engine of the second stage failed to ignite, causing the rocket to lose thrust and fall into the Yellow Sea, North Korea's space agency said. On June 2, Anna Yevstigneeva, the Russian deputy ambassador to the UN, said that the root cause of tensions on the Korean Peninsula was the desire of the United States and its allies to increase pressure on Pyongyang.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230603/south-korean-defense-minister-calls-for-unified-response-to-dprk-provocations-1110877788.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230611/japanese-defense-ministry-extends-order-to-destroy-north-korean-missiles-in-case-of-threat-1111056395.html
south korea
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/07/0b/1097167649_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e052d295a2e62af848d7623f5ce041b3.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
asian version of nato, south korea, us, north korea, china, deterring china, deterring north korea
asian version of nato, south korea, us, north korea, china, deterring china, deterring north korea

Blinken Discusses Regional Issues With South Korean Counterpart Before Going to China

12:21 GMT 17.06.2023 (Updated: 12:22 GMT 17.06.2023)
© AP Photo / Stefani ReynoldsU.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks to the media before boarding his airplane at Yokota Air Base in Fussa on the outskirts of Tokyo Monday, July 11, 2022. Blinken arrived Monday on a previously unscheduled stop to Tokyo to offer condolences in person over the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks to the media before boarding his airplane at Yokota Air Base in Fussa on the outskirts of Tokyo Monday, July 11, 2022. Blinken arrived Monday on a previously unscheduled stop to Tokyo to offer condolences in person over the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.06.2023
© AP Photo / Stefani Reynolds
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
SEOUL (Sputnik) - South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin held a phone conversation with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken about Seoul and Washington's relations with Beijing, as well as about North Korea, the South Korean Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.
"South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken held a telephone conversation on Saturday, June 17, on major global and regional recurring issues, including South Korea-US relations, South Korea-China relations, US-China relations and the North Korea issue," the ministry said in a statement.
North Korean rocket artillery fire a volley of short-range ballistic missiles in a drill - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.06.2023
Asia
South Korean Defense Minister Calls for Unified Response to DPRK 'Provocations'
3 June, 13:28 GMT
Both sides also agreed that North Korea must stop "military provocations" and that Pyongyang's denuclearization will benefit the international community, including China, the statement read. Diplomats also agreed that Seoul, Washington and Tokyo should jointly urge China to play a constructive role in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on the issue of North Korea's denuclearization, the ministry added.
Blinken will arrive in Beijing on June 18 for a two-day visit. This will be Blinken's first visit to China in his current role, and also the first visit to Beijing by a US secretary of state since 2018. It took the Biden administration almost six months to put this visit back on the schedule, as it was originally set for February.
The ministry said that Blinken promised to immediately share the results of his visit to Beijing with Seoul.
Image from North Korean rocket during test of satellite equipment. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.06.2023
Military
Japanese Defense Ministry Extends Order to Destroy North Korean Missiles in Case of Threat
11 June, 08:04 GMT
On May 31, North Korea unsuccessfully launched the Malligyong-1 military reconnaissance satellite mounted on a Chollima-1 carrier rocket. After the separation of the first stage, the engine of the second stage failed to ignite, causing the rocket to lose thrust and fall into the Yellow Sea, North Korea's space agency said.
On June 2, Anna Yevstigneeva, the Russian deputy ambassador to the UN, said that the root cause of tensions on the Korean Peninsula was the desire of the United States and its allies to increase pressure on Pyongyang.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала