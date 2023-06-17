https://sputnikglobe.com/20230617/gop-probe-biden-family-received-up-to-30-mln-from-foreigners-1111248541.html
GOP Probe: Biden Family Received 'Up to $30 Mln' From Foreigners
A recent poll previously revealed that most potential voters in the US believe that President Joe Biden and his family received payments from overseas to influence the White House policy.
House Oversight and Accountability Committee Chairman James Comer has announced that his panel hopes to glean new bank records indicating that the Biden family has accepted up to $30 million from foreign nationals in illegal payments.He accused the Bidens of being engaged in bribery, influence peddling, and money laundering, saying, “This is going to be hard for Biden to explain, this is not going to go away, and I think eventually the mainstream media […] will turn on Joe Biden and start asking the real questions: ‘What did your family do to receive all this money?’”The committee reportedly obtained the information from records Comer had issued subpoenas for from four banks, among them Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase, HSBC and Cathay Bank.The developments follow a new Trafalgar Group/Convention of States Action poll revealing that 53.3% of respondents said that they believe the Biden family received foreign money to influence policy in Washington.The poll came amid a probe by Republican lawmakers into alleged multi-million-dollar payments by the Ukrainian energy company Burisma to then-Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, during Barack Obama’s presidency, in exchange for pushing for the removal of a Ukrainian prosecutor investigating the business. The POTUS has repeatedly rejected the allegations.Shokin was removed by the Ukrainian Parliament in March 2016 after the Obama administration withheld loan guarantees in an attempt to pressure the government to oust the top prosecutor. He had been investigating Burisma executive Mykola Zlochevsky over money laundering, tax evasion and corruption allegations, according to Greene.Last month, Comer’s committee released a memorandum pertaining to the ongoing congressional investigation into the Biden family’s "influence peddling and business schemes." As per the memo, the Biden family and their business associates created a web of over 20 companies - most of which were limited liability firms established during Joe Biden’s vice presidency in Delaware and Washington, DC.The panel pledged to unveil further details about the Bidens' murky dealings which particularly came to light after a US newspaper's 2020 bombshell report about Hunter's "laptop from hell", abandoned by the younger Biden at a Delaware repair shop.
A recent poll previously revealed that most potential voters in the US believe that President Joe Biden and his family received payments from overseas in order to influence the White House policy.
House Oversight and Accountability Committee Chairman James Comer
has announced that his panel hopes to glean new bank records indicating that the Biden family has accepted up to $30 million from foreign nationals in illegal payments.
“We have more bank records coming in but we’re gonna exceed $10 million this week but I think we’ll get up to $20-$30 million,” Comer told a US broadcaster.
He accused the Bidens of being engaged in bribery, influence peddling, and money laundering, saying, “This is going to be hard for Biden to explain, this is not going to go away, and I think eventually the mainstream media […] will turn on Joe Biden and start asking the real questions: ‘What did your family do to receive all this money?’”
Comer has identified nine members of the Biden family, including first son Hunter, the president’s brother James, his brother’s wife Sara, widow of the president’s late son Hallie, Hunter’s current wife Melissa Cohen Biden, and Hunter’s ex-wife Kathleen Buhle, as persons who have purportedly received foreign income.
The committee reportedly obtained the information from records Comer had issued subpoenas for from four banks, among them Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase, HSBC and Cathay Bank.
The developments follow a new Trafalgar Group/Convention of States Action poll revealing that 53.3% of respondents said that they believe the Biden family received foreign money to influence policy in Washington.
The poll came amid a probe by Republican lawmakers into alleged multi-million-dollar payments by the Ukrainian energy company Burisma
to then-Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, during Barack Obama’s presidency, in exchange for pushing for the removal of a Ukrainian prosecutor investigating the business. The POTUS has repeatedly rejected the allegations.
The survey was preceded by US Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene arguing that Burisma allegedly paid Joe Biden and the first son a total of $10 million to help end a probe into the company by former Ukrainian Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin.
Shokin was removed by the Ukrainian Parliament in March 2016 after the Obama administration withheld loan guarantees in an attempt to pressure the government to oust the top prosecutor. He had been investigating Burisma executive Mykola Zlochevsky over money laundering, tax evasion and corruption allegations, according to Greene.
Hunter was hired to Burisma’s board to "make the problems go away" regarding Shokin’s investigation, she claimed. According to her, the owner of Burisma claims to have paid $5 million to Hunter Biden and $5 million to Joe Biden to get Shokin fired and end his probe into the company.
Last month, Comer’s committee released a memorandum
pertaining to the ongoing congressional investigation into the Biden family’s "influence peddling and business schemes." As per the memo, the Biden family and their business associates created a web of over 20 companies - most of which were limited liability firms established during Joe Biden’s vice presidency in Delaware and Washington, DC.
The panel pledged to unveil further details about the Bidens' murky dealings which particularly came to light after a US newspaper's 2020 bombshell report about Hunter's "laptop from hell"
, abandoned by the younger Biden at a Delaware repair shop.