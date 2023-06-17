https://sputnikglobe.com/20230617/gop-probe-biden-family-received-up-to-30-mln-from-foreigners-1111248541.html

GOP Probe: Biden Family Received 'Up to $30 Mln' From Foreigners

GOP Probe: Biden Family Received 'Up to $30 Mln' From Foreigners

A recent poll previously revealed that most potential voters in the US believe that President Joe Biden and his family received payments from overseas to influence the White House policy.

2023-06-17T14:18+0000

2023-06-17T14:18+0000

2023-06-17T14:18+0000

americas

us

joe biden

hunter biden

investigation

panel

nationals

money

banks

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/11/1111248191_0:150:2880:1770_1920x0_80_0_0_1359c2e5d47823ae4eedb2d66406e42d.jpg

House Oversight and Accountability Committee Chairman James Comer has announced that his panel hopes to glean new bank records indicating that the Biden family has accepted up to $30 million from foreign nationals in illegal payments.He accused the Bidens of being engaged in bribery, influence peddling, and money laundering, saying, “This is going to be hard for Biden to explain, this is not going to go away, and I think eventually the mainstream media […] will turn on Joe Biden and start asking the real questions: ‘What did your family do to receive all this money?’”The committee reportedly obtained the information from records Comer had issued subpoenas for from four banks, among them Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase, HSBC and Cathay Bank.The developments follow a new Trafalgar Group/Convention of States Action poll revealing that 53.3% of respondents said that they believe the Biden family received foreign money to influence policy in Washington.The poll came amid a probe by Republican lawmakers into alleged multi-million-dollar payments by the Ukrainian energy company Burisma to then-Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, during Barack Obama’s presidency, in exchange for pushing for the removal of a Ukrainian prosecutor investigating the business. The POTUS has repeatedly rejected the allegations.Shokin was removed by the Ukrainian Parliament in March 2016 after the Obama administration withheld loan guarantees in an attempt to pressure the government to oust the top prosecutor. He had been investigating Burisma executive Mykola Zlochevsky over money laundering, tax evasion and corruption allegations, according to Greene.Last month, Comer’s committee released a memorandum pertaining to the ongoing congressional investigation into the Biden family’s "influence peddling and business schemes." As per the memo, the Biden family and their business associates created a web of over 20 companies - most of which were limited liability firms established during Joe Biden’s vice presidency in Delaware and Washington, DC.The panel pledged to unveil further details about the Bidens' murky dealings which particularly came to light after a US newspaper's 2020 bombshell report about Hunter's "laptop from hell", abandoned by the younger Biden at a Delaware repair shop.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230527/authorities-should-look-into-biden-family-corruption-instead-of-hunters-tax-shenanigans-1110642404.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230509/deadline-looms-for-gop-subpoena-into-fbi-records-tied-to-biden-family-scheme-1110207924.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

gop panel's probe into biden family, joe biden's murky deals, hunter biden's 'laptop from hell'