Previously, Russian President Vladimir Putin attended the forum and made a keynote speech at the plenary session, addressing the emergence of a new world order challenging Western hegemony, the Russian economy under sanctions and the ongoing Ukraine crisis.

High-ranking guests and experts at the forum also discussed the perils of the international financial system based on the US dollar, stressing the fact that the US uses its currency as a tool for exerting political pressure. The trend on de-dollarization is supported by key world leaders, including the BRICS countries.