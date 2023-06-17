International
LIVE UPDATES: Day Four of St Petersburg International Economic Forum
The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) is an annual event that brings together politicians, business leaders, economists and scientists from around the world to address most pressing issues.This year, the forum is held between 14 and 17 June.
St. Petersburg. A woman walks by the logo of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2023 at the Expo Forum Convention and Exhibition Center in the run-up to the Forum.

LIVE UPDATES: Day Four of St Petersburg International Economic Forum

07:00 GMT 17.06.2023
Being updated
The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) is an annual event that brings together politicians, business leaders, economists and scientists from around the world to address the most pressing economic questions.This year, the forum is being held on June 14-17.
On the fourth day of SPIEF special emphasis will be made on the role of young people in science and technological entrepreneurship.
Previously, Russian President Vladimir Putin attended the forum and made a keynote speech at the plenary session, addressing the emergence of a new world order challenging Western hegemony, the Russian economy under sanctions and the ongoing Ukraine crisis.
High-ranking guests and experts at the forum also discussed the perils of the international financial system based on the US dollar, stressing the fact that the US uses its currency as a tool for exerting political pressure. The trend on de-dollarization is supported by key world leaders, including the BRICS countries.
*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
07:48 GMT 17.06.2023
Sechin at SPIEF: Europe Dependent on US Energy, Diversification Failed
07:47 GMT 17.06.2023
Rosneft's Sechin speaks at SPIEF, Says US Debt Looms Over Asia-Pacific
06:42 GMT 17.06.2023
06:41 GMT 17.06.2023
