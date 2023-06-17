LIVE UPDATES: Day Four of St Petersburg International Economic Forum
LIVE UPDATES: Day Four of St Petersburg International Economic Forum
The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) is an annual event that brings together politicians, business leaders, economists and scientists from around the world to address most pressing issues.This year, the forum is held between 14 and 17 June.
On the fourth day of SPIEF special emphasis will be made on the role of young people in science and technological entrepreneurship.
Previously, Russian President Vladimir Putin attended the forum and made a keynote speech at the plenary session, addressing the emergence of a new world order challenging Western hegemony, the Russian economy under sanctions and the ongoing Ukraine crisis.
High-ranking guests and experts at the forum also discussed the perils of the international financial system based on the US dollar, stressing the fact that the US uses its currency as a tool for exerting political pressure. The trend on de-dollarization is supported by key world leaders, including the BRICS countries.