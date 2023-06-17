https://sputnikglobe.com/20230617/xi-gates-meeting-us-billionaire-will-continue-to-be-friend-to-china-1111245828.html

Xi-Gates Meeting: US Billionaire 'Will Continue to Be Friend to China'

Xi-Gates Meeting: US Billionaire 'Will Continue to Be Friend to China'

It’s no surprise that Gates was quick to seize the opportunity of visiting China after Beijing lift COVID restrictions late last year, analyst Ross Feingold told Sputnik.

2023-06-17T12:00+0000

2023-06-17T12:00+0000

2023-06-17T12:04+0000

us

china

xi jinping

bill gates

meeting

relations

analysis

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/11/1111246253_0:105:1147:750_1920x0_80_0_0_8a3d09365b07fb57dc0c6a6a078c6e44.png

President Xi Jinping of China met Microsoft’s co-founder Bill Gates on Friday, expressing hope that the friendship between Chinese and Americans will continue. During the meeting, Xi, in particular, told Gates that the billionaire is the "first American friend" that the Chinese leader has met in Beijing this year.COVID-19 restrictions on foreign visitors to China were removed after Beijing discontinued its "zero Covid" policies in late 2022, and "there appears to be a lot of pent-up demand" to visit the PRC, Feingold said.As far as Gates is concerned, given that he made positive statements about Beijing's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, "it's no surprise that as soon as there was an opportunity to do so, he would visit China and seek to expand joint initiatives between institutions in the PRC and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation," according to Feingold.In this vein, the analyst recalled about the announcement that over the next five years, the Gates Foundation will provide $50 million to the Global Health Drug Discovery Institute (GHDDI), a Beijing-based organization set up by the Gates Foundation, the Beijing municipal government and Tsinghua University, "to improve health outcomes worldwide through lifesaving therapies for infectious diseases such as tuberculosis and malaria, which disproportionately affect the world’s poorest."When asked whether Gates pursued his personal goals or acted as an ambassador of sorts when meeting Xi, the analyst reminded that with the billionaire's "departure from the Microsoft board in 2020, Gates has generally turned his focus to his charitable endeavors, most notably public health."Dwelling on visits to the PRC by Tesla's Elon Musk, JP Morgan's Jamie Dimon and Apple's Tim Cook earlier this year to meet senior government officials, Feingold suggested that the goal of all these trips was to entice the Chinese customers.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230616/chinas-xi-jinping-welcomes-old-friend-bill-gates-in-beijing-1111205913.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230531/musks-beijing-visit-could-lead-to-better-understanding-of-us-china-diplomatic-nuances-1110821851.html

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

bill gates's visit to china, bill gates' meeting with xi jinping, beijing's lifting of covid-19 restrictions, why bill gates in china, bill gates' relations with china