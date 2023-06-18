https://sputnikglobe.com/20230618/borrell-says-eu-las-ministerial-meeting-postponed-due-to-disagreements-over-syria-1111264288.html

EU-LAS Meeting Postponed 'Due to Readmission of Syria' to Regional Bloc

EU foreign policy chief on Sunday admitted that disagreements over the restoration of Syria's full membership in the League of Arab States (LAS) led to the indefinite postponement of the LAS-European Union ministerial meeting that was to take place in June.

He made the statement during a visit to the Arab League headquarters in Cairo. He added that despite the fact that it is a sovereign decision of the LAS, Brussels cannot agree to it. "It's a sovereign decision, and we respect it," Borrell said, adding it was taken despite Damascus' alleged "lack of meaningful efforts to resolve the conflict." He also noted that the Syrian leadership "has not been held accountable" and that the EU could not ignore this. Earlier in the week, diplomatic sources in Brussels told Sputnik about serious disagreements on a number of issues between Arab countries and the EU, primarily on relations with Syria, against which the bloc imposed sanctions. Arab states also do not support the EU's sanctions policy against Russia. Due to the disagreements, the parties have not yet been able to hold another EU-LAS summit. The first such summit was held in February 2019 in Egypt. The next one was supposed to take place in Brussels in 2022, but no date for it has yet been set. At their extraordinary meeting on May 7, the LAS foreign ministers approved Syria's return to the organization after a 12-year hiatus. The Arab countries are in favor of easing Western sanctions against Damascus, which have hampered economic relations with the country, its reconstruction and preparations for the mass return of refugees from neighboring states. Last Thursday, during a donor conference on aid to Syrian refugees, Borrell reiterated that the EU does not share the LAS position on Syria and does not intend to restore official relations with Damascus. Damascus and Moscow have repeatedly described Western unilateral sanctions against Syria as illegitimate.

