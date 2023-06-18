https://sputnikglobe.com/20230618/west-likely-alarmed-about-uncertainty-over-ukraine-counteroffensive-1111259285.html

West Likely Alarmed About ‘Uncertainty’ Over Ukraine Counteroffensive

West Likely Alarmed About ‘Uncertainty’ Over Ukraine Counteroffensive

In early May, Kiev launched a much-anticipated counteroffensive, which, however, stalled after running into well-prepared Russian defensive lines. This came as Russia continues its special military operation in Ukraine.

2023-06-18T10:29+0000

2023-06-18T10:29+0000

2023-06-18T10:29+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russia

ukraine

counter-offensive

special operation

battle

troops

forces

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/12/1111256878_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_545c0dff45e1465dd642268bfc38a42a.jpg

The West is concerned about the ongoing “uncertainty” over the future of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF)’s counteroffensive against Russian troops, Misha Glenny, an observer for The Times, believes.Glenny claimed that “in private, Ukrainian officials admit that their armed forces do not have the capacity to restore Kiev’s sovereignty" across all the land that is currently being controlled by Russia.“The Russian military has used the winter months to dig in across the entire frontline. The impact of such powerful weapons as Britain’s Storm Shadow cruise missiles [that the UK earlier supplied to Kiev as part of the West’s military aid] remains unknown,” the author pointed out.The remarks came a few days after Russian President Vladimir Putin told reporters during the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum that Ukraine has failed to reach any strategic objectives amid its ongoing counteroffensive, losing 186 tanks and 418 armored vehicles to date as its losses continue to mount.According to Putin, “in some places Ukrainian forces managed to reach the first line of defense, in some places not. That's not the question.”Putin added that the UAF’s losses are “indeed very large, even more than ten to one compared to the Russian army. This is a fact. In terms of equipment, losses are mounting daily.”As for Ukrainian forces, Putin predicted that "soon they will stop using their own equipment" entirely because it's being systematically destroyed. "Everything they're using to do battle, and everything they're using is coming from abroad. One can't fight that way for long," he said.Last week, Russia’s Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said in a statement that up to 1,500 Ukrainian soldiers and 150 armored vehicles attempted to break through the Russian defense lines in the Zaporozhye direction as part of Kiev’s efforts to kick off a counteroffensive.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230617/scott-ritter-ukrainian-counteroffensives-second-week-ends-in-failure-1111243899.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230613/why-cant-western-weapons-save-day-for-ukraines-counteroffensive-1111121503.html

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

russian special military operation in ukraine, ukraine's counteroffensive, ukrainian armed forces' losses amid kiev's counteroffensive