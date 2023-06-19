https://sputnikglobe.com/20230619/japan-deems-ties-between-us-china-of-global-importance-1111281822.html

Japan Deems Ties Between US, China of Global Importance

Japan considers the relations between the United States and China to be important for the international community, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Matsuno Hirokazu said.

"The relations between the US and China are extremely important for the international community," he told a briefing, adding that Tokyo would continue to further cooperate with Washington based on the strong and trusting relations in various spheres and would try to urge Beijing to fulfill its obligations as a great power. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in the Chinese capital on June 18 in what became his first visit to China in his current role and also the first US Secretary of State visit to Beijing since 2018.

