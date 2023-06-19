https://sputnikglobe.com/20230619/ukrainian-forces-lost-over-half-of-personnel-in-south-donetsk-direction---defense-ministry-1111269388.html
Ukrainian Forces Lost Over Half of Personnel in South Donetsk Direction - Defense Ministry
Ukrainian Forces Lost Over Half of Personnel in South Donetsk Direction - Defense Ministry
MOSCOW, June 19 (Sputnik) - Ukrainian troops who have attempted to advance in the south Donetsk direction have lost over half of personnel, a Russian Defense... 19.06.2023, Sputnik International
"In the south Donetsk direction, subunits of the Vostok group of forces, with the support of artillery and aviation, inflicted fire damage on the enemy, who was trying to conduct offensive operations. Motorized rifle units thwarted two enemy attacks in the Novodonetsk area. A tank, armored fighting vehicles and more than half of the advancing manpower were destroyed," the spokesperson said. Two Ukrainian attacks in the direction of Ravnopol were repelled and an attempt by the enemy to conduct reconnaissance by force in the Zaporozhye direction was thwarted, the spokesperson added.
Ukrainian Forces Lost Over Half of Personnel in South Donetsk Direction - Defense Ministry
MOSCOW, June 19 (Sputnik) - Ukrainian troops who have attempted to advance in the south Donetsk direction have lost over half of personnel, a Russian Defense Ministry spokesperson told Sputnik.
"In the south Donetsk direction, subunits of the Vostok group of forces, with the support of artillery and aviation, inflicted fire damage on the enemy, who was trying to conduct offensive operations. Motorized rifle units thwarted two enemy attacks in the Novodonetsk area.
A tank, armored fighting vehicles
and more than half of the advancing manpower were destroyed," the spokesperson said.
Two Ukrainian attacks in the direction of Ravnopol were repelled and an attempt by the enemy to conduct reconnaissance by force in the Zaporozhye
direction was thwarted, the spokesperson added.