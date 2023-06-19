International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230619/ukrainian-forces-lost-over-half-of-personnel-in-south-donetsk-direction---defense-ministry-1111269388.html
Ukrainian Forces Lost Over Half of Personnel in South Donetsk Direction - Defense Ministry
Ukrainian Forces Lost Over Half of Personnel in South Donetsk Direction - Defense Ministry
MOSCOW, June 19 (Sputnik) - Ukrainian troops who have attempted to advance in the south Donetsk direction have lost over half of personnel, a Russian Defense... 19.06.2023, Sputnik International
2023-06-19T05:36+0000
2023-06-19T05:36+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukraine
defense ministry
donetsk
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/12/1111256878_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_545c0dff45e1465dd642268bfc38a42a.jpg
"In the south Donetsk direction, subunits of the Vostok group of forces, with the support of artillery and aviation, inflicted fire damage on the enemy, who was trying to conduct offensive operations. Motorized rifle units thwarted two enemy attacks in the Novodonetsk area. A tank, armored fighting vehicles and more than half of the advancing manpower were destroyed," the spokesperson said. Two Ukrainian attacks in the direction of Ravnopol were repelled and an attempt by the enemy to conduct reconnaissance by force in the Zaporozhye direction was thwarted, the spokesperson added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230618/watch-russian-ka-52-helicopter-take-out-ukrainian-troop-transports-1111265242.html
ukraine
donetsk
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/12/1111256878_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b4bf103f48ac58e90bf4ce2ff0c9b0bd.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukraine, defense ministry, donetsk
ukraine, defense ministry, donetsk

Ukrainian Forces Lost Over Half of Personnel in South Donetsk Direction - Defense Ministry

05:36 GMT 19.06.2023
© Sputnik / Konstantin Mikhalchevsky / Go to the mediabankA Russian serviceman seen in the Moscow special military operation zone in Ukraine. File photo
A Russian serviceman seen in the Moscow special military operation zone in Ukraine. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.06.2023
© Sputnik / Konstantin Mikhalchevsky
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW, June 19 (Sputnik) - Ukrainian troops who have attempted to advance in the south Donetsk direction have lost over half of personnel, a Russian Defense Ministry spokesperson told Sputnik.
"In the south Donetsk direction, subunits of the Vostok group of forces, with the support of artillery and aviation, inflicted fire damage on the enemy, who was trying to conduct offensive operations. Motorized rifle units thwarted two enemy attacks in the Novodonetsk area.
A tank, armored fighting vehicles and more than half of the advancing manpower were destroyed," the spokesperson said.
Russian Ka-52 helicopters destroyed moving armored vehicles of the Ukrainian Armed Forces using Vikhr missiles - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.06.2023
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Watch Russian Ka-52 Helicopter Take Out Ukrainian Troop Transports
Yesterday, 15:45 GMT
Two Ukrainian attacks in the direction of Ravnopol were repelled and an attempt by the enemy to conduct reconnaissance by force in the Zaporozhye direction was thwarted, the spokesperson added.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала