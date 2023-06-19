International
Uzbekistan Signs 2-Year Contract With Gazprom to Purchase Russian Gas
Uzbekistan has signed a two-year contract with Russian energy giant Gazprom to purchase natural gas, with deliveries to begin on October 1, the Uzbek Energy Ministry said on Monday.
The deal was signed on Friday by Uzbek Energy Minister Jurabek Mirzamahmudov and Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF). The contract is designed on full commercial terms and is one of the measures aimed at partially satisfying the annually growing demand of Uzbek consumers for natural gas, the ministry added. The Uzbek energy minister said in December that Uzbekistan intended to import gas and electricity from neighboring countries on the basis of commercial contracts, not through any alliance or union.
economy, russia, russian economy under sanctions, pivot to east
12:18 GMT 19.06.2023
TASHKENT (Sputnik) - Uzbekistan has signed a two-year contract with Russian energy giant Gazprom to purchase natural gas, with deliveries to begin on October 1, the Uzbek Energy Ministry said on Monday.
The deal was signed on Friday by Uzbek Energy Minister Jurabek Mirzamahmudov and Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).
"Under the agreement, it is planned to start importing 9 million cubic meters of natural gas per day from October 1 this year. The annual volume will be about 2 billion 800 million cubic meters," the ministry said on Telegram.
The contract is designed on full commercial terms and is one of the measures aimed at partially satisfying the annually growing demand of Uzbek consumers for natural gas, the ministry added.
The Uzbek energy minister said in December that Uzbekistan intended to import gas and electricity from neighboring countries on the basis of commercial contracts, not through any alliance or union.
