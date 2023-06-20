https://sputnikglobe.com/20230620/norway-to-provide-24-million-for-nuclear-safety-security-in-ukraine---government-1111310808.html
Norway to Provide $24 Million for Nuclear Safety, Security in Ukraine - Government
Norway to Provide $24 Million for Nuclear Safety, Security in Ukraine - Government
Norway will allocate 250 million Norwegian krone ($24 million) for nuclear safety and security in Ukraine, the Norwegian government said in a statement.
2023-06-20T05:14+0000
2023-06-20T05:14+0000
2023-06-20T05:29+0000
world
norway
ukraine
international atomic energy agency (iaea)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/10/1111224717_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_8efe55f8f6b760fc78665237a5624517.jpg
"Norway will provide NOK 100 million in support to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). This will help to ensure that IAEA experts can maintain a presence in Ukraine... In addition, Norway is increasing its funding for nuclear safety and security cooperation with Ukraine by NOK 150 million," according to the statement. The funding will be administered by the Norwegian Radiation and Nuclear Safety Authority (DSA), and will be used to reduce the risk of accidents and incidents involving the release of radioactive substances. "IAEA experts provide the international community with independent, credible assessments of the state of nuclear facilities in Ukraine. It is vital for us to have access to this kind of independent information. The IAEA is also providing technical support and assistance to prevent a nuclear accident from occurring,’ Norwegian Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt said. She said Norway is doing its part to enhance nuclear security. "We will support efforts aimed at enabling the Ukrainian authorities to resume the safe and secure operation of facilities and sites that are directly affected by the hostilities. Repairing infrastructure and restoring regulatory control at the Chernobyl facility will be key priorities," Huitfeldt said. The Ukrainian military continues to regularly shell the city of Energodar and the territory of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant adjacent to the city.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230616/norwegian-military-betting-on-arctic-drones-to-maintain-sovereignty-1111204453.html
norway
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/10/1111224717_296:0:3027:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b28a09e8eebbacfc65797595d6b73373.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
norway, nuclear safety, ukraine, international atomic energy agency, iaea, energodar, zaporozhye nuclear power plant
norway, nuclear safety, ukraine, international atomic energy agency, iaea, energodar, zaporozhye nuclear power plant
Norway to Provide $24 Million for Nuclear Safety, Security in Ukraine - Government
05:14 GMT 20.06.2023 (Updated: 05:29 GMT 20.06.2023)
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - Norway will allocate 250 million Norwegian krone ($24 million) for nuclear safety and security in Ukraine, the Norwegian government said in a statement.
"Norway will provide NOK 100 million in support to the International Atomic Energy Agency
(IAEA). This will help to ensure that IAEA experts can maintain a presence in Ukraine... In addition, Norway is increasing its funding for nuclear safety and security cooperation with Ukraine by NOK 150 million," according to the statement.
The funding will be administered by the Norwegian Radiation and Nuclear Safety Authority (DSA), and will be used to reduce the risk of accidents and incidents involving the release of radioactive substances
.
"IAEA experts provide the international community with independent, credible assessments of the state of nuclear facilities in Ukraine. It is vital for us to have access to this kind of independent information. The IAEA is also providing technical support and assistance to prevent a nuclear accident from occurring,’ Norwegian Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt said.
She said Norway is doing its part to enhance nuclear security.
"We will support efforts aimed at enabling the Ukrainian authorities to resume the safe and secure operation of facilities and sites that are directly affected by the hostilities. Repairing infrastructure and restoring regulatory control at the Chernobyl
facility will be key priorities," Huitfeldt said.
The Ukrainian military continues to regularly shell the city of Energodar
and the territory of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant
adjacent to the city.