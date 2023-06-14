https://sputnikglobe.com/20230614/moscow-on-delivery-of-uranium-shells-to-kiev-washington-believes-this-will-not-affect-us-1111149276.html

Moscow on Delivery of Uranium Shells to Kiev: Washington Believes This Will Not Affect US

Washington believed that the delivery of depleted uranium shells to Ukraine will not affect the United States, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"For the United States of America, this is probably not a problem at all. They apparently do not see this as a problem, because they believe that, since they are on another continent, the supply of radioactive substances that will be used in hostilities will not affect them," Zakharova said on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF). On Tuesday, US media reported, citing US officials, that the administration of US President Joe Biden is going to approve the provision of depleted uranium tank munitions to Ukraine. About Attack on Togliatti-Odessa Ammonia PipelineA transparent investigation into an explosion at a section of the Togliatti-Odessa ammonia pipeline is under question, as Kiev will block everything again, Maria Zakharova said.On June 7, the Russian Defense Ministry said that a Ukrainian sabotage group had blown up the Togliatti-Odessa ammonia pipeline in the Kharkov region, adding that there were casualties among the civilian population. “This facility, which was targeted by the Kiev regime, was of vital importance to global food security. The facts speak for themselves, and I can repeat them once again: two million tons of raw materials for fertilizer production were transported through it every year, which was necessary to feed 45 million people. Just to clarify the importance of this facility. It is not just a commercial entity or a business matter. It is a matter of food security, which is often discussed by the Western community, which cannot guarantee this very food security,” Zakharova told Sputnik. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, speaking about the ammonia pipeline sabotage, said that the explosion would complicate the extension of the grain deal. Commenting on the future of the grain deal, the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman noted that Moscow has repeatedly said that “both parts of this agreement should be implemented symmetrically or in a balanced manner, to the same extent.” “We did not see any equality or symmetry in this matter. It was obvious that only grain was being transported, which, instead of contributing to food security, was working against it. We saw the imbalances: prices, the collapse of European producers, grain that did not reach those in need, but ended up in the countries of the European Union and only filled the pockets of Western traders. Of course, the issue of non-compliance, including by the United Nations itself with its promises and commitments, as it has become to a large extent the guarantor, becomes truly overwhelming,” Zakharova pointed out.On Kakhovka HPP DestructionSpeaking about attack on the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant (HPP) Maria Zakharova said that sny decisions of the International Criminal Court (ICC) in connection with its destruction will be legally null and void for Moscow."The ICC, in principle, does not have any competence to order any interstate payments, which the Kiev regime immediately began to talk about, since, in fact, it does not consider disputes between states. And in any case, Russia and many other countries do not participate in the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court and bear no obligations under it, as we have repeatedly said. We do not cooperate with this body, any decisions for us will be legally null and void," Zakharova said on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).Last week, the aide of Ukraine’s prosecutor general, Maksym Popov, said that Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin had sent an appeal to the ICC in The Hague in connection with the destruction of the Kakhovka HPP.

