https://sputnikglobe.com/20230620/politicians-using-ai-deepfakes-for-propaganda-set-to-increase--1111343417.html

Politicians Using AI 'Deepfakes' for Propaganda Set to Increase

Politicians Using AI 'Deepfakes' for Propaganda Set to Increase

Artificial Intelligence-generated 'deepfakes' mimicking personalities are becoming more sophisticated and convincing. Andy Mok said that no politician wants to be the last to use the technology against their enemies.

2023-06-20T19:58+0000

2023-06-20T19:58+0000

2023-06-20T19:57+0000

world

ai

artificial intelligence (ai)

ai race

deepfakes

science & tech

ron desantis

donald trump

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/0f/1111167435_26:0:1980:1099_1920x0_80_0_0_2f9a9a722ff88d0a835c796792634029.png

The use of artificial intelligence (AI) 'deepfake' mimics of real politicians to influence elections is set to increase, a pundit says.Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has already used a deepfake — a convincing computer-generated video impersonation of a real person speaking and acting — to ridicule former US President Donald Trump in a campaign advert for the Republican primaries.Researcher Andy Mok told Sputnik he expects to see more politicians employing deepfakes of their opponents and others to further their political campaigns."We know that American politics has a long and storied, if not notorious, history of applying technology to win races, sometimes in very underhanded ways," Mok said. "So I think it's pretty safe to assume that generative AI deepfakes will be no different."The commentator said the "genie is out of the bottle" as the potential losses from being the last to use the technology against rivals was "too costly."However, the risk is not solely from sophisticated high-tech facsimiles of politicians and celebrities."We have seen instances of misinformation, deliberate misinformation that doesn't require a deepfake video technology," Mok said. "So it's not just with deepfakes, but we have to also see that this is one of the problems of social media, too, where in places like India, Pakistan, where false information has been used to provoke real world violence against different ethnic groups."For more cutting-edge commentary on the big news stories, check out our Sputnik News show The Final Countdown.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230307/report-us-special-forces-looking-to-tap-deepfake-tech-to-influence-foreign-populations-1108160392.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

James Tweedie https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

James Tweedie https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

James Tweedie https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

can ai deepfakes be used to influence elections? use of artificial intelligence to mimic real people.