Russian President to Deliver Address in Nearest Time - Kremlin

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russian President Vladimir Putin will deliver an address shortly.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russian President Vladimir Putin will deliver an address shortly.On June 23, Russian Federal Security Service opened a criminal case for inciting armed mutiny over statements made on behalf of the head of the Wagner Group private military company Yevgeny Prigozhin.The Russian Defense Ministry said that social media reports about alleged Russian military strikes on camps belonging to PMC Wagner were not true.Russian Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov has made a report to Russian President Vladimir Putin concerning the criminal case opened for inciting armed mutiny over statements made on behalf of Yevgeny Prigozhin.Anti-terrorist and security measures have been introduced in the Moscow Region and the capital city itself, according to local authorities.The governor said that all mass public events planned in Rostov-on-Don for the weekend have been cancelled. The city administration said that traffic routes in the city were going to be temporarily altered.Security measures have also been strengthened in Russia’s Lipetsk Region and local residents have been asked to refrain from traveling in the southern direction. All mass public events in the region have been cancelled, the regional government said on Telegram.The Voronezh regional government said on Telegram on Saturday morning that a military convoy was moving along the M-4 Don highway. Voronezh regional Governor Alexander Gusev asked local residents to refrain from using the M-4 highway and other major roads in the region. Later on Saturday, Gusev said that all upcoming mass public events were cancelled, adding that the situation was stable.

