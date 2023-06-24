https://sputnikglobe.com/20230624/russian-president-to-deliver-address-in-nearest-time---kremlin-1111437154.html
Russian President to Deliver Address in Nearest Time - Kremlin
Russian President to Deliver Address in Nearest Time - Kremlin
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russian President Vladimir Putin will deliver an address shortly.
2023-06-24T05:50+0000
2023-06-24T05:50+0000
2023-06-24T06:23+0000
russia
vladimir putin
russia
russian federal security service (fsb)
russian defense ministry
kremlin
moscow region
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/1a/1110613082_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_c3f4ed5d43910254907e11a5b3160a7e.jpg
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russian President Vladimir Putin will deliver an address shortly.On June 23, Russian Federal Security Service opened a criminal case for inciting armed mutiny over statements made on behalf of the head of the Wagner Group private military company Yevgeny Prigozhin.The Russian Defense Ministry said that social media reports about alleged Russian military strikes on camps belonging to PMC Wagner were not true.Russian Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov has made a report to Russian President Vladimir Putin concerning the criminal case opened for inciting armed mutiny over statements made on behalf of Yevgeny Prigozhin.Anti-terrorist and security measures have been introduced in the Moscow Region and the capital city itself, according to local authorities.The governor said that all mass public events planned in Rostov-on-Don for the weekend have been cancelled. The city administration said that traffic routes in the city were going to be temporarily altered.Security measures have also been strengthened in Russia’s Lipetsk Region and local residents have been asked to refrain from traveling in the southern direction. All mass public events in the region have been cancelled, the regional government said on Telegram.The Voronezh regional government said on Telegram on Saturday morning that a military convoy was moving along the M-4 Don highway. Voronezh regional Governor Alexander Gusev asked local residents to refrain from using the M-4 highway and other major roads in the region. Later on Saturday, Gusev said that all upcoming mass public events were cancelled, adding that the situation was stable.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230623/russian-ministry-of-defense-denies-media-reports-of-strikes-on-wagner-positions-1111429344.html
russia
moscow region
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/1a/1110613082_188:0:2919:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b52c223c3db2988f4deb4552dd5ea51a.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
kremlin spokesman dmitry peskov, russian president vladimir putin, address
kremlin spokesman dmitry peskov, russian president vladimir putin, address
Russian President to Deliver Address in Nearest Time - Kremlin
05:50 GMT 24.06.2023 (Updated: 06:23 GMT 24.06.2023)
On Friday, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) opened a criminal case for inciting armed mutiny over statements made on behalf of the head of the Wagner Group private military company (PMC), Yevgeny Prigozhin. The FSB said that there was a threat of escalation on Russian territory.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russian President Vladimir Putin will deliver an address shortly.
On June 23, Russian Federal Security Service opened a criminal case for inciting armed mutiny over statements made on behalf of the head of the Wagner Group private military company Yevgeny Prigozhin.
The Russian Defense Ministry said that social media reports about alleged Russian military strikes on camps belonging to PMC Wagner were not true.
Russian Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov has made a report to Russian President Vladimir Putin concerning the criminal case opened for inciting armed mutiny over statements made on behalf of Yevgeny Prigozhin
.
Anti-terrorist and security measures
have been introduced in the Moscow Region and the capital city itself, according to local authorities.
The governor said that all mass public events planned in Rostov-on-Don for the weekend have been cancelled. The city administration said that traffic routes in the city were going to be temporarily altered.
Security measures have also been strengthened in Russia’s Lipetsk Region and local residents have been asked to refrain from traveling in the southern direction. All mass public events in the region have been cancelled, the regional government said on Telegram.
The Voronezh regional government said on Telegram on Saturday morning that a military convoy was moving along the M-4 Don highway. Voronezh regional Governor Alexander Gusev asked local residents to refrain from using the M-4 highway and other major roads in the region. Later on Saturday, Gusev said that all upcoming mass public events were cancelled, adding that the situation was stable.