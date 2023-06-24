https://sputnikglobe.com/20230624/russians-urged-to-unite-in-face-of-wagner-armed-mutiny-attempt-1111440232.html

Russians Urged to Unite in Face of Wagner Armed Mutiny Attempt

Russians Urged to Unite in Face of Wagner Armed Mutiny Attempt

Russia must display unity in the face of the Wagner chief’s armed mutiny attempt, as the enemy is banking on civil strife to tear the country asunder, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova warned.

2023-06-24T12:06+0000

2023-06-24T12:06+0000

2023-06-24T12:06+0000

russia

russia

maria zakharova

vladimir putin

ukraine

prigozhin armed mutiny attempt

russian foreign ministry

pmc wagner

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/1e/1108968984_0:0:2747:1546_1920x0_80_0_0_0b74e7583fc36d5ec558ca19a0a88bfc.jpg

Russia must display unity in the face of the Wagner chief’s armed mutiny attempt, as the enemy is only waiting for civil strife to tear the country asunder, Russia's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova warned.Commenting on the latest developments regarding Yevgeny Prigozhin, the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman stated:Zakharova reminded the military that everything they hold sacred and defend with weapons - the entire country, its children, women, parents - are watching them in these troubled times.Though acknowledging that the temptation to "put your own interests above the interests of the country and its people is great", she warned that succumbing to it will result in the "crumbling" of everything Russia and its people have been living and fighting for.Zakharova remarked that the enemy, the Kiev regime, and the Western forces using Ukraine to fight a proxy war against Russia are only waiting for civil strife between the Russians to be fomented. But this will not happen, Zakharova insisted, adding:On Saturday, President Putin took account of the situation in the wake of the Wagner mutiny attempt."As President of Russia and Commander-in-Chief - as a citizen of Russia - I will do everything to defend the country, to protect the constitutional order, the lives, security and freedom of citizens," he said in his televised address to the nation.Putin described Wagner PMC chief Prigozhin’s armed mutiny attempt as a betrayal both of Russia and the Wagner fighters themselves. He addressed Russians, the military and security services, as well as those "who have been forced down the path of armed insurrection by deception and threats".Putin emphasized that any discord must be put aside during Russia's ongoing special military operation in Ukraine, as the country's army is fighting valiantly against the Kiev regime. Those responsible for the attempted mutiny would face inevitable consequences, he promised.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230624/putin-we-will-not-let-russia-be-split-will-protect-its-people-1111438289.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230623/russian-ministry-of-defense-denies-media-reports-of-strikes-on-wagner-positions-1111429344.html

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

prigozhin armed mutiny attempt, wagner group, wagner pmc, russian foreign ministry, spokeswoman, maria zakharova