Russians Urged to Unite in Face of Wagner Armed Mutiny Attempt
Russia must display unity in the face of the Wagner chief’s armed mutiny attempt, as the enemy is banking on civil strife to tear the country asunder, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova warned.
Earlier, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) opened a criminal case for inciting armed mutiny over statements made on behalf of the head of the Wagner Group private military company (PMC), Yevgeny Prigozhin. On Saturday, Russia's President Vladimir Putin denounced the mutiny attempt as a "betrayal of Russia and Wagner fighters".
Russia must display unity in the face of the Wagner chief’s armed mutiny attempt
, as the enemy is only waiting for civil strife to tear the country asunder, Russia's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova warned.
"We have one commander-in-chief. Not two, not three. One. And he called on everyone to unite. This is the main thing now. Only unity. Unity under the banner of the commander-in-chief," she stressed on her Telegram channel.
Commenting on the latest developments regarding Yevgeny Prigozhin, the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman stated:
“Everything that Russia has been fighting for will be shattered if the people of the Russian Federation yield to the temptation to join the mutiny of the founder of the Wagner PMC Yevgeny Prigozhin.”
Zakharova reminded the military that everything they hold sacred and defend with weapons - the entire country, its children, women, parents - are watching them in these troubled times.
“Behind you lie the graves of those who did not begrudge their lives... Behind you are future generations… Today we are all tempted, our strength is being tested... Do not give in!” said Zakharova.
Though acknowledging that the temptation to "put your own interests above the interests of the country and its people is great", she warned that succumbing to it will result in the "crumbling" of everything Russia and its people have been living and fighting for.
Zakharova remarked that the enemy, the Kiev regime, and the Western forces using Ukraine to fight a proxy war against Russia
are only waiting for civil strife between the Russians to be fomented. But this will not happen, Zakharova insisted, adding:
On Saturday, President Putin took account of the situation in the wake of the Wagner mutiny attempt
.
"As President of Russia and Commander-in-Chief - as a citizen of Russia - I will do everything to defend the country, to protect the constitutional order, the lives, security and freedom of citizens," he said in his televised address to the nation.
Putin described Wagner PMC chief Prigozhin’s armed mutiny attempt as a betrayal both of Russia and the Wagner fighters themselves. He addressed
Russians, the military and security services, as well as those "who have been forced down the path of armed insurrection by deception and threats".
"I appeal to the citizens of Russia, to the personnel of the armed forces, law enforcement agencies and special services, to the fighters and commanders who are now fighting in their combat positions, repelling the enemy's attacks and doing so heroically, I know that - today I spoke again to the commanders of all units. I also appeal to those who, through deception or threats, were drawn into this criminal adventure and pushed down the path of the grave crime of armed insurrection," Putin said in his address.
Putin emphasized that any discord must be put aside during Russia's ongoing special military operation in Ukraine
, as the country's army is fighting valiantly against the Kiev regime. Those responsible for the attempted mutiny would face inevitable consequences, he promised.