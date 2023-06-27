https://sputnikglobe.com/20230627/biden-family-lawyered-up-for-legal-battle-after-incriminating-whatsapp-leak-1111508860.html

Biden Family 'Lawyered-Up' for Legal Battle After Incriminating WhatsApp Leak

Biden Family 'Lawyered-Up' for Legal Battle After Incriminating WhatsApp Leak

Although Hunter Biden has escaped influence-peddling charges via a plea bargain deal, his network of foreign benefactors is still being exposed. Journalist Angie Wong said the leaks could damage his father's re-election hopes.

2023-06-27T22:19+0000

2023-06-27T22:19+0000

2023-06-27T22:17+0000

us

joe biden

hunter biden

washington

internal revenue service (irs)

whatsapp

analysis

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/15/1111357731_0:0:2808:1580_1920x0_80_0_0_c77c627c1c633ed078ff6382ac3201fb.jpg

US President Joe Biden and his family are preparing for legal trouble after the latest revelation about his son Hunter's shady foreign dealings, journalist Angie Wong has said.Last week it emerged that Internal Revenue Service (IRS) agent Gary Shapley blew the whistle on a WhatsApp exchange between Hunter Biden and Chinese businessman Henry Zhao in July 2017, in which Hunter demanded to know why their "orders" had not been carried out."I am sitting here with my father and we would like to understand why the commitment made has not been fulfilled," Hunter Biden wrote.The message has contradicted the president's previous claims he had no knowledge of his son's dealings with foreign millionaires, including payments he received allegedly in return for political influence.Just days earlier, Biden's son had avoided doing jail time for corruption and influence-peddling with a plea bargain for misdemeanor charges of tax evasion and illegal possession of a handgun.Angie Wong, who also serves as the president of the Legacy PAC, told Sputnik that Biden and son were "lawyered-up" and ready for battle."When Hunter Biden got a slap on the wrist last week for a gun charge and for tax fraud, that really just fueled the sentiment that was going on in Washington and certainly in American homes," she noted. "It's not that we want to necessarily get them. It's just that it's just so unfair. I think it's prompted what's happening right now, which is the release of this text message," Wong stressed. "If you and I even lied to our government. That would be a felony. But when our government lies to us, well, that's just politics."The journalist said Biden was "finally worried" that his son's dodgy dealings would come back to haunt his presidency, and "now needs to address it" because "these are real voter issues and this is an election season."For more cutting-edge commentary on the events of the day, check out our Sputnik Radio show The Final Countdown.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230627/republican-leaders-block-radicals-from-impeaching-biden-for-foreign-graft-1111499671.html

washington

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

James Tweedie https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

James Tweedie https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

James Tweedie https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

hunter biden escapes prison with plea bargain deal, did us president joe biden and his son peddle political influence to foreign millionaires?