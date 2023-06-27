https://sputnikglobe.com/20230627/kremlin-not-aware-of-plans-to-hold-international-talks-on-ukraine-in-july-1111492861.html

Kremlin Not Aware of Plans to Hold International Talks on Ukraine in July

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Kremlin is not aware of plans to hold talks on conflict resolution in Ukraine in July, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

Kremlin is not aware of plans to hold talks on conflict resolution in Ukraine in July, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.Kremlin spokesman added that there are currently no prerequisites for negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.Commenting on a meeting of the Nuclear Five expert working group in Cairo, Dmitry Peskov said that it cannot be considered as a preparation for a summit of the five countries' leaders.Cairo hosted a meeting of the Nuclear Five expert working group on doctrines and strategic risks earlier in June."No, we cannot," Peskov told reporters.

