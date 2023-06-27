https://sputnikglobe.com/20230627/kremlin-not-aware-of-plans-to-hold-international-talks-on-ukraine-in-july-1111492861.html
Kremlin Not Aware of Plans to Hold International Talks on Ukraine in July
Kremlin Not Aware of Plans to Hold International Talks on Ukraine in July
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Kremlin is not aware of plans to hold talks on conflict resolution in Ukraine in July, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.
2023-06-27T11:31+0000
2023-06-27T11:31+0000
2023-06-27T11:31+0000
russia
ukrainian crisis
dmitry peskov
ukraine
kremlin
cairo
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104907/26/1049072688_0:127:3071:1855_1920x0_80_0_0_0353563ca35adad0283e9e17edb0a0ef.jpg
Kremlin is not aware of plans to hold talks on conflict resolution in Ukraine in July, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.Kremlin spokesman added that there are currently no prerequisites for negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.Commenting on a meeting of the Nuclear Five expert working group in Cairo, Dmitry Peskov said that it cannot be considered as a preparation for a summit of the five countries' leaders.Cairo hosted a meeting of the Nuclear Five expert working group on doctrines and strategic risks earlier in June."No, we cannot," Peskov told reporters.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230626/peace-talks-on-ukrainian-conflict-may-start-in-july-media-1111474259.html
ukraine
cairo
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104907/26/1049072688_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_28441ddd70eb4a738e3ecce4512a7590.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia, ukrainian crisis, russian special military operation, ukraine, peace talks ukraine
russia, ukrainian crisis, russian special military operation, ukraine, peace talks ukraine
Kremlin Not Aware of Plans to Hold International Talks on Ukraine in July
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A German broadcaster previously reported that talks may start in July after international consultations hosted by Denmark on the weekend.
Kremlin is not aware of plans to hold talks on conflict resolution in Ukraine
in July, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.
"The Kremlin knows nothing about this, and, probably, you need to contact the ARD channel for more information," Peskov told reporters.
"As for the negotiation aspect in the context of the Ukrainian crisis, we can repeat once again: at the moment, there are no prerequisites for such a possibility," Peskov told reporters.
Commenting on a meeting of the Nuclear Five expert working group in Cairo, Dmitry Peskov said that it cannot be considered as a preparation for a summit of the five countries' leaders.
Cairo hosted a meeting of the Nuclear Five expert working group on doctrines and strategic risks earlier in June.
"No, we cannot," Peskov told reporters.