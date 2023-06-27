International
Kremlin Not Aware of Plans to Hold International Talks on Ukraine in July
Kremlin Not Aware of Plans to Hold International Talks on Ukraine in July
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Kremlin is not aware of plans to hold talks on conflict resolution in Ukraine in July, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.
Kremlin is not aware of plans to hold talks on conflict resolution in Ukraine in July, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.Kremlin spokesman added that there are currently no prerequisites for negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.Commenting on a meeting of the Nuclear Five expert working group in Cairo, Dmitry Peskov said that it cannot be considered as a preparation for a summit of the five countries' leaders.Cairo hosted a meeting of the Nuclear Five expert working group on doctrines and strategic risks earlier in June."No, we cannot," Peskov told reporters.
11:31 GMT 27.06.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A German broadcaster previously reported that talks may start in July after international consultations hosted by Denmark on the weekend.
Kremlin is not aware of plans to hold talks on conflict resolution in Ukraine in July, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.
"The Kremlin knows nothing about this, and, probably, you need to contact the ARD channel for more information," Peskov told reporters.
Kremlin spokesman added that there are currently no prerequisites for negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.

"As for the negotiation aspect in the context of the Ukrainian crisis, we can repeat once again: at the moment, there are no prerequisites for such a possibility," Peskov told reporters.

Commenting on a meeting of the Nuclear Five expert working group in Cairo, Dmitry Peskov said that it cannot be considered as a preparation for a summit of the five countries' leaders.
Cairo hosted a meeting of the Nuclear Five expert working group on doctrines and strategic risks earlier in June.
"No, we cannot," Peskov told reporters.
