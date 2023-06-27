https://sputnikglobe.com/20230627/sweden-bulgaria-announce-new-aid-packages-for-ukraine-1111487165.html
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - The European countries continue to expand support for Ukraine despite warnings from the Russian side that it only exacerbates the conflict. 27.06.2023, Sputnik International
Sweden has adopted a new humanitarian aid package for Ukraine worth $35.5 million to meet the most urgent needs of the population, the Swedish government stated. "The government is allocating a new package of humanitarian and recovery aid for Ukraine. The package worth 380 million Swedish kronor [$35.5 million] aims to meet the most urgent needs and highlights the important role of civil society organizations," the government said in a statement. Earlier in June, the Swedish government approved the 11th package of military aid to Ukraine worth 250 million Swedish kronor, which includes, among other things, training of Ukrainian pilots on Swedish JAS Gripen multirole fighter aircraft. Bulgaria had also adopted a new military aid package for Ukraine, the Bulgarian government announced. In early November 2022, the Bulgarian parliament approved arms deliveries to Ukraine. In December, a military aid agreement between the defense ministries of both countries was ratified by the Bulgarian parliament. "The council of ministers has adopted a new package of military and military-technical assistance for Ukraine pursuant to the decision by the National Assembly on December 9, 2022. The approved list is commensurate in volume with the first package," the government's press service said in a statement. The military assistance to Ukraine would not violate the standards of the Bulgarian armed forces or undermine their combat-readiness, the statement read. Although the composition of the first package was classified, Bulgarian Telegraph Agency reported in early December that it included small arms and ammunition.Russia has been conducting the special military operation in Ukraine since February 24, 2022. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov noted that any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov pointed out that pumping Ukraine with Western weapons does not contribute to the success of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations and will have a negative effect.
