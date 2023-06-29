https://sputnikglobe.com/20230629/swiss-cabinet-blocks-sale-of-60s-vintage-leopard-1-tanks-for-ukraine-1111541899.html

Swiss Cabinet Blocks Sale of 60s-Vintage Leopard 1 Tanks for Ukraine

Swiss Cabinet Blocks Sale of 60s-Vintage Leopard 1 Tanks for Ukraine

Germany and nine other countries have already pledged Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine to prolong the proxy conflict with Russia. But NATO is still scrounging around for more aging equipment to throw into the conflagration.

2023-06-29T13:03+0000

2023-06-29T13:03+0000

2023-06-29T13:03+0000

russia

switzerland

military

leopard 2

ukraine

ukrainian crisis

weapons supplies

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/04/0c/1094689124_0:329:3001:2017_1920x0_80_0_0_606dc3c819d61afeb2196881f7b22f09.jpg

Switzerland's government has voted against selling almost 100 aging tanks to fuel Ukraine's conflict with Russia.The Federal Council, the seven-member cabinet representing each of the militarily-neutral Alpine nation's seven cantons, rejected the request from state-owned defence firm Ruag to re-export 96 mothballed Leopard 1A5 main battle tanks (MBTs) to Germany, where they would be refurbished and supplied to the Kiev regime.Switzerland has maintained a policy of neutrality for over five centuries amid countless European wars. The 1960s-vintage Leopard 1 is the ancestor of Germany's newest Leopard 2 tanks. Built from the early 60s, it was designed with thinner armour than most late-Second World War tanks on the basis that modern anti-tank missiles could defeat any practical thickness of solid steel and mobility was the only hope for survival on the battlefield.Germany, Denmark and the Netherlands have already committed to buying up around 110 Leopard 1s from private arms dealers as part of the West's unprecedentedly huge military aid to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. However, German arms giant Rheinmetall says it will not be able to deliver them until next year.Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Finland, Spain, Portugal and Canada have also delivered or promised more than 80 Leopard 2s to Ukraine.The Leopard 2s, which sport much thicker composite armour and a larger-calibre gun, have already made a disappointing debut in the Ukraine 'counteroffensive' on the southern front in the Zaporozhye and Donetsk People's Republic regions. At a meeting of the Russian National Security Council with President Vladimir Putin on Monday, council secretary Nikolai Patrushev said "13 Western tanks" had been destroyed so far in the Ukrainian offensive that month along with 233 of Kiev's existing Soviet-era models and 595 other armoured vehicles.The UK has supplied 14 of its Challenger 2 MBTs to Ukraine — along with depleted uranium armour-piercing munitions — while the US is delivering 31 of its M1 Abrams tanks.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230203/sno-leopard-how-old-tanks-earmarked-for-kiev-differ-from-germanys-big-beast-1106949430.html

russia

switzerland

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

James Tweedie https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

James Tweedie https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

James Tweedie https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

russia's special military operation in ukraine, western arms supplies to ukraine for its proxy conflict with russia, will switzerland break its 400-year policy of neutrality to help arm ukraine?