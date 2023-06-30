https://sputnikglobe.com/20230630/lavrov-on-mutiny-attempt-a-mere-tussle-and-nothing-more-1111569134.html
Lavrov on Mutiny Attempt: A Mere 'Tussle' And Nothing More
Lavrov on Mutiny Attempt: A Mere 'Tussle' And Nothing More
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Yevgeny Prigozhin's attempted mutiny could hardly be described as more than a "tussle".
2023-06-30T09:45+0000
2023-06-30T09:45+0000
2023-06-30T09:45+0000
russia
sergey lavrov
alexander lukashenko
vladimir putin
russia
southern military district
russian ministry of defense
federal security service
moscow
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/01/18/1106635930_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_df91fb4e05ec1dcd849674455298fcfc.jpg
Sergey Lavrov, the nation's diplomacy chief, said that Yevgeny Prigozhin's attempted mutiny could be described as nothing more than a "tussle". Lavrov also stressed that Moscow would deal with the consequences created by the events on its own.The top diplomat stressed that Russia is not obliged to provide an explanation to anyone regarding its internal affairs, emphasizing that Moscow acts transparently."Russia has always come out of any predicament — and this can hardly be called anything more than a predicament — even stronger," Lavrov added.On Friday, June 23, forces from the Wagner Group seized the headquarters of Russia's Southern Military District in the city of Rostov-on-Don, following accusations leveled against the Russian Ministry of Defense for allegedly striking the group's camps. Both the Russian military and the Federal Security Service denied these allegations. On Saturday, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko revealed that he had spent the entire day negotiating with Yevgeny Prigozhin, as agreed upon with Russian President Vladimir Putin. As a result of the talks, the Wagner group leader accepted Lukashenko's proposal to halt the movement of his troops in Russia and take measures to de-escalate the situation. Putin guaranteed that Wagner group personnel would have the opportunity to sign contracts with the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, return home, or move to Belarus.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230626/putin-mutineers-wanted-russian-soldiers-to-kill-each-other-kiev-wanted-the-same----1111480880.html
russia
moscow
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/01/18/1106635930_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_98696fed36955142b7a7775c8e3f6949.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
attempted mutiny, russian foreign minister sergey lavrov
attempted mutiny, russian foreign minister sergey lavrov
Lavrov on Mutiny Attempt: A Mere 'Tussle' And Nothing More
On Friday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov addressed the media, focusing on the situation in Ukraine, humanitarian issues, as well as the current global agenda.
Sergey Lavrov, the nation's diplomacy chief, said that Yevgeny Prigozhin's attempted mutiny could be described as nothing more than a "tussle".
"Russia has always come out of any trouble, and this one can hardly be called anything noisier than a tussle," Lavrov said at a briefing, commenting on the aborted mutiny attempt.
Lavrov also stressed that Moscow would deal with the consequences created by the events
on its own.
"Russia has always come out of any predicament stronger. This will be the case this time. We feel that this process has begun … Thank you for your concern, but we will handle it," Lavrov told journalists.
The top diplomat stressed that Russia is not obliged to provide an explanation to anyone regarding its internal affairs, emphasizing that Moscow acts transparently.
"Russia has always come out of any predicament — and this can hardly be called anything more than a predicament — even stronger," Lavrov added.
On Friday, June 23, forces from the Wagner Group seized the headquarters of Russia's Southern Military District in the city of Rostov-on-Don, following accusations leveled against the Russian Ministry of Defense for allegedly striking the group's camps. Both the Russian military and the Federal Security Service denied these allegations.
On Saturday, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko revealed that he had spent the entire day negotiating with Yevgeny Prigozhin, as agreed upon with Russian President Vladimir Putin
.
As a result of the talks, the Wagner group leader accepted Lukashenko's proposal to halt the movement of his troops
in Russia and take measures to de-escalate the situation. Putin guaranteed that Wagner group personnel would have the opportunity to sign contracts with the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, return home, or move to Belarus.