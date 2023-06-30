https://sputnikglobe.com/20230630/lavrov-on-mutiny-attempt-a-mere-tussle-and-nothing-more-1111569134.html

Lavrov on Mutiny Attempt: A Mere 'Tussle' And Nothing More

Lavrov on Mutiny Attempt: A Mere 'Tussle' And Nothing More

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Yevgeny Prigozhin's attempted mutiny could hardly be described as more than a "tussle".

Sergey Lavrov, the nation's diplomacy chief, said that Yevgeny Prigozhin's attempted mutiny could be described as nothing more than a "tussle". Lavrov also stressed that Moscow would deal with the consequences created by the events on its own.The top diplomat stressed that Russia is not obliged to provide an explanation to anyone regarding its internal affairs, emphasizing that Moscow acts transparently."Russia has always come out of any predicament — and this can hardly be called anything more than a predicament — even stronger," Lavrov added.On Friday, June 23, forces from the Wagner Group seized the headquarters of Russia's Southern Military District in the city of Rostov-on-Don, following accusations leveled against the Russian Ministry of Defense for allegedly striking the group's camps. Both the Russian military and the Federal Security Service denied these allegations. On Saturday, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko revealed that he had spent the entire day negotiating with Yevgeny Prigozhin, as agreed upon with Russian President Vladimir Putin. As a result of the talks, the Wagner group leader accepted Lukashenko's proposal to halt the movement of his troops in Russia and take measures to de-escalate the situation. Putin guaranteed that Wagner group personnel would have the opportunity to sign contracts with the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, return home, or move to Belarus.

