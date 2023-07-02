International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230702/iran-suspends-appointing-new-sweden-envoy-over-quran-burning-in-nordic-country-1111618851.html
Iran Suspends Appointing New Sweden Envoy Over Quran Burning in Nordic Country
Iran Suspends Appointing New Sweden Envoy Over Quran Burning in Nordic Country
Tehran will temporarily refrain from sending a new ambassador to Sweden in protest over the burning of the Quran in Stockholm earlier this week.
2023-07-02T12:53+0000
2023-07-02T13:20+0000
world
iran
sweden
quran
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/16051/00/160510020_0:107:2244:1369_1920x0_80_0_0_a868d00bb1c009081d86ff2cba4e7bb4.jpg
Tehran will temporarily refrain from sending a new ambassador to Sweden in protest over the burning of the Quran in Stockholm earlier this week. This was announced by Iran’s foreign minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, on Sunday. The foreign minister acknowledged on Twitter that the new ambassador was ready to be sent to his new role, but failed to clarify for how long the procedure might be put on pause.On June 28, the first day of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha, a protest in which a Quran was burned took place outside Stockholm's main mosque. The demonstration was approved by the Swedish authorities. Sweden's Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said the police decision was "legal but inappropriate."Muslim countries such as Egypt, Iran, Iraq, and Saudi Arabia have all strongly condemned the latest Quran burning in Sweden. Majid Nili Ahmadabadi, the head of the Iranian Foreign Ministry's Western Europe Department, summoned the charge d'affaires of the Swedish Embassy in Tehran, deploring the "silence and passive behavior of the Swedish government as encouraging the violators of one of the fundamental and obvious principles of human rights, i.e. the principle of respect for religious and mountainous values," as per the ministry's Telegram statement.This is not the first protest in Sweden involving a Quran burning, with such demonstrations having escalated tensions between Stockholm and Ankara, whose backing Stockholm needs to become a NATO member.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230630/irans-foreign-ministry-says-summoned-swedens-charge-daffaires-over-quran-burning-1111563765.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230629/arab-islamic-world-will-not-leave-such-crimes-unanswered--syrias-grand-mufti-on-quran-burning-1111545674.html
iran
sweden
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Svetlana Ekimenko
Svetlana Ekimenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/16051/00/160510020_138:0:2106:1476_1920x0_80_0_0_8b7f95ec99959563814355a01f21e1a6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
iran, sweden, envoy to sweden, suspended, quran burning in sweden, burning of quran in stockholm,
iran, sweden, envoy to sweden, suspended, quran burning in sweden, burning of quran in stockholm,

Iran Suspends Appointing New Sweden Envoy Over Quran Burning in Nordic Country

12:53 GMT 02.07.2023 (Updated: 13:20 GMT 02.07.2023)
© Sputnik / Maksim Bogodvid / Go to the mediabankQuran
Quran - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.07.2023
© Sputnik / Maksim Bogodvid
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Svetlana Ekimenko
All materialsWrite to the author
Previously, Majid Nili Ahmadabadi, the head of the Iranian Foreign Ministry's Western Europe Department, summoned the charge d'affaires of the Swedish Embassy in Tehran to condemn the desecration and burning of a Quran in Stockholm on the first day of the Muslim holiday Eid al-Adha.
Tehran will temporarily refrain from sending a new ambassador to Sweden in protest over the burning of the Quran in Stockholm earlier this week.
This was announced by Iran’s foreign minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, on Sunday. The foreign minister acknowledged on Twitter that the new ambassador was ready to be sent to his new role, but failed to clarify for how long the procedure might be put on pause.
© Photo : TwitterScreenshot of Twitter post by Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.
Screenshot of Twitter post by Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.07.2023
Screenshot of Twitter post by Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.
© Photo : Twitter
Iranian Foreign Ministry - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.06.2023
World
Iran's Foreign Ministry Says Summoned Sweden's Charge D'Affaires Over Quran Burning
30 June, 04:59 GMT
On June 28, the first day of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha, a protest in which a Quran was burned took place outside Stockholm's main mosque. The demonstration was approved by the Swedish authorities. Sweden's Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said the police decision was "legal but inappropriate."
Muslim countries such as Egypt, Iran, Iraq, and Saudi Arabia have all strongly condemned the latest Quran burning in Sweden. Majid Nili Ahmadabadi, the head of the Iranian Foreign Ministry's Western Europe Department, summoned the charge d'affaires of the Swedish Embassy in Tehran, deploring the "silence and passive behavior of the Swedish government as encouraging the violators of one of the fundamental and obvious principles of human rights, i.e. the principle of respect for religious and mountainous values," as per the ministry's Telegram statement.
This is not the first protest in Sweden involving a Quran burning, with such demonstrations having escalated tensions between Stockholm and Ankara, whose backing Stockholm needs to become a NATO member.
A religious Muslim student kissing a copy of the holy Quran while observing Nuzul Quran. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.06.2023
World
Syria's Grand Mufti Says Arab-Islamic World Will Not Leave Crime of Quran Burning Unanswered
29 June, 14:20 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала