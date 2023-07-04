https://sputnikglobe.com/20230704/from-arctic-to-indian-ocean-global-transformations-boost-sco-growth-1111663871.html

From Arctic to Indian Ocean: Global Transformations Boost SCO Growth

From Arctic to Indian Ocean: Global Transformations Boost SCO Growth

The number of applications for membership in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) is growing, which makes it possible for the entity to expand its global outreach, said Alexander Knyazev, head of the regional branch of the Moscow-based CIS Institute think tank.

2023-07-04T18:42+0000

2023-07-04T18:42+0000

2023-07-04T18:42+0000

analysis

opinion

iran

indian ocean

arctic

shanghai cooperation organisation (sco)

china

europe

eurasia

middle east

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/04/1111663995_0:68:1280:788_1920x0_80_0_0_5ffa3e836fe17c7eb6f0c327802592a4.jpg

The global system of international relations has been undergoing transformation, opening the door to the Shanghai Cooperation Organization's (SCO) rise as a global actor, according to Alexander Knyazev.On July 4, the Islamic Republic of Iran became a full-fledged SCO member. It is expected that Belarus will gain this status in 2024. Prior to Iran's accession, the organization consisted of eight permanent members, namely, China, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan; and nine dialogue partners – Armenia, Azerbaijan, Cambodia, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Turkiye, Egypt, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia. According to Bakhtiyor Khakimov, special representative of the president of the Russian Federation for SCO affairs, the number of applications to join the SCO is growing.In this sense, Iran's admission has brought a new dimension to the organization given the Islamic Republic's role in the broad Eurasian region from the Middle East to the Pacific coast, as well as its strong positions in Africa and influence in a number of Latin American countries, according to Knyazev. He highlighted that Iran's participation in the SCO could have a considerable impact on further processes within the entity. It could enrich the SCO's activities in terms of ensuring security in a wide region from the Indian Ocean to the Arctic, and from southeast Europe to Southeast Asia, as per the expert. He particularly referred to the Iranian, Russian and Chinese joint naval exercises in the Gulf of Oman and in the surrounding waters, which began in December 2019 and have already turned into a regular event.The SCO is at a very important, but still transitory stage, of its development, when its significance can only be assessed hypothetically, according to Knyazev. Different countries still have different expectations from the SCO, which just emphasizes that full certainty has not yet been achieved, he believes.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230704/iran-joins-sco-a-political-signal-to-the-west-1111658552.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230704/representative-inclusive-and-flexible-sco-is-vital-part-of-new-multipolar-world-1111659937.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230504/will-sco-become-new-united-nations-for-non-western-world-1110101791.html

iran

indian ocean

arctic

china

eurasia

southeast asia

central asia

east asia

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ekaterina Blinova

the shanghai cooperation organization (sco), sco summit, iran joined the sco, sco ensures security, sco eurasian regional organization, sco global transformations, sco member states, sco new applications for membership, belarus, russia