Russian Activist Ionov Feels 'Hunted' After US Placed $10Mln Bounty on His Head

Anti-globalization activist Alexander Ionov, wanted by the Department of Justice for allegedly conspiring to use US citizens to promote Russian interests, told Sputnik he felt hunted after the DOJ put $10 million bounty on him.

He added that Washington wants to isolate him completely.The activist added that he is also under criminal investigation by Ukrainian authorities and has received death threats from Ukrainians over his position on Russia's special military operation in Ukraine.The 33-year-old founder of the Anti-Globalization Movement of Russia (AGMR) faces up to five years in a US prison if found guilty. He has denied the DOJ's allegations that he conducted a foreign malign influence campaign or attempted to influence US elections in coordination with Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB). Russia has repeatedly denied claims that it interfered in the 2016 US voting process.The US Treasury Department also announced sanctions against Ionov last year, blocking any assets he may have in the US and prohibiting US citizens and companies from doing business with him. Ionov said the financial sanctions effectively barred him from hiring a lawyer in the US.Ionov described the DOJ charges and the smear campaign against him in the US as a nightmare.Ionov accused the DOJ of not being transparent in its accusations against him. The DOJ has not published any documents in the conspiracy case and is actively trying to politicize it without providing any evidence of wrongdoing, he said.These unsubstantiated claims stand in stark contrast to the US’s efforts to portray itself as a beacon of democracy and transparency, the Russian activist argued. He said the Justice Department was offering a bounty for any information about his alleged malicious campaign in an attempt to address this glaring gap in the case it was building against "the evil Russian who recruited Americans everywhere to undermine democracy," as he described himself.The indictment alleges that from at least December 2014 through March 2022, Ionov recruited and funded political groups in the US to publish "pro-Russian propaganda." The DOJ says he supported political campaigns in Florida, promoted California's secession from the US, and funded a protest tour in support of a petition criticizing the "genocide" of African people in the US.Sharing ExperienceIonov also noted that American rights advocacy groups had engaged Russian counterparts to gain experience that they successfully applied at home.The number of engagements between Russian and American human rights defenders declined after the collapse of the Soviet Union, but was back on the rise in the 2010s. Russians and Americans have met in the Middle East to discuss US rights abuses in Egypt, Tunisia and Libya, Ionov, who heads the Anti-Globalization Movement of Russia (AGMR), said.The activist also stressed that many US human rights groups had not stopped cooperating with his Moscow-based organization after the Department of Justice charged him with election meddling.Musk Protecting Free SpeechDuring the interview, Ionov praised Elon Musk for daring to speak his mind, but argued that the billionaire entrepreneur was still constrained by the White House in what he could say.Musk, the self-proclaimed “free speech absolutist,” has ruffled feathers in Washington by challenging the US narrative on Ukraine. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO controversially compared US military involvement in Ukraine to that in Afghanistan and published a map of Ukraine’s 2012 voting preferences that showed the country clearly split along West-Russia lines.

