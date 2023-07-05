https://sputnikglobe.com/20230705/federal-judge-slams-biden-white-house-for-acting-like-orwellian-ministry-of-truth-during-covid--1111668855.html
Federal Judge Slams Biden White House for Acting Like 'Orwellian Ministry of Truth' During COVID
Federal Judge Slams Biden White House for Acting Like 'Orwellian Ministry of Truth' During COVID
A US District Court judge in Louisiana has issued an injunction that effectively bars a number of US federal officials from meeting with social media companies regarding matters of censorship.
2023-07-05T08:52+0000
2023-07-05T08:52+0000
2023-07-05T09:04+0000
americas
us
white house
coronavirus
louisiana
judge
injunction
censorship
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104783/49/1047834955_0:37:1024:613_1920x0_80_0_0_904bbd14d78a09565e0038e1c16442f8.jpg
According to local media reports, Judge Terry A. Doughty took this step in response to lawsuits by the attorneys general of Missouri and Louisiana, alleging that during the COVID pandemic, tech companies were either coerced or encouraged by the White House to suppress free speech.Following the onset of the global coronavirus pandemic in 2020, several prominent social media platforms ramped up their content moderation efforts, ostensibly to protect users from what they called "misinformation".The content that ended up being censored included data deemed by moderators to be "false or misleading", as well as criticism of the government's anti-COVID measures such as lockdowns. The targeted content was either marked with warning labels identifying it as “false” or got yanked outright.The lawsuits that prompted Judge Doughty to issue the injunction in question reportedly mention several prominent tech companies such as Google (the parent company of the video hosting platform YouTube), Twitter and Meta* (the parent company of the social media platform Facebook).According to one US media outlet familiar with the text of the injunction, Doughty argued that the US government "seems to have assumed a role similar to an Orwellian ‘Ministry of Truth’" during the pandemic, a time he described as “a period perhaps best characterized by widespread doubt and uncertainty.”The text of the injunction also mentions that the alleged censorship in question “almost exclusively targeted conservative speech,” with Doughty stating that “viewpoint discrimination is an especially egregious form of content discrimination.”"The government must abstain from regulating speech when the specific motivating ideology or the perspective of the speaker is the rationale for the restriction," he added.*Social media company Meta is banned in Russia as an extremist organization.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230606/robert-kennedys-attacks-on-anthony-fauci-over-covid-19-lockdowns-justified-1110958876.html
americas
louisiana
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104783/49/1047834955_80:0:944:648_1920x0_80_0_0_dc50958f022a52ad4c4e6e45ce30a473.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
social media censorship, covid-19 pandemic
social media censorship, covid-19 pandemic
Federal Judge Slams Biden White House for Acting Like 'Orwellian Ministry of Truth' During COVID
08:52 GMT 05.07.2023 (Updated: 09:04 GMT 05.07.2023)
A US federal judge in Louisiana has issued an injunction that effectively bars a number of key Biden officials from meeting with social media giants on matters of censorship.
According to local media reports, Judge Terry A. Doughty took this step in response to lawsuits by the attorneys general of Missouri and Louisiana, alleging that during the COVID pandemic
, tech companies were either coerced or encouraged by the White House to suppress free speech.
Following the onset of the global coronavirus pandemic in 2020, several prominent social media
platforms ramped up their content moderation efforts, ostensibly to protect users from what they called "misinformation".
The content that ended up being censored included data deemed by moderators to be "false or misleading", as well as criticism of the government's anti-COVID measures such as lockdowns
. The targeted content was either marked with warning labels identifying it as “false” or got yanked outright.
The lawsuits that prompted Judge Doughty to issue the injunction in question reportedly mention several prominent tech companies such as Google (the parent company of the video hosting platform YouTube), Twitter and Meta*
(the parent company of the social media platform Facebook).
According to one US media outlet familiar with the text of the injunction, Doughty argued that the US government "seems to have assumed a role similar to an Orwellian ‘Ministry of Truth’" during the pandemic, a time he described as “a period perhaps best characterized by widespread doubt and uncertainty.”
"If the allegations made by Plaintiffs are true, the present case arguably involves the most massive attack against free speech in United States’ history," the judge wrote. "In their attempts to suppress alleged disinformation, the Federal Government, and particularly the Defendants named here, are alleged to have blatantly ignored the First Amendment’s right to free speech," he maintained.
The text of the injunction also mentions that the alleged censorship in question “almost exclusively targeted conservative speech,” with Doughty stating that “viewpoint discrimination is an especially egregious form of content discrimination.”
"The government must abstain from regulating speech when the specific motivating ideology or the perspective of the speaker is the rationale for the restriction," he added.
*Social media company Meta is banned in Russia as an extremist organization.