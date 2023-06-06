https://sputnikglobe.com/20230606/robert-kennedys-attacks-on-anthony-fauci-over-covid-19-lockdowns-justified-1110958876.html

Robert Kennedy's Attacks on Anthony Fauci Over COVID-19 Lockdowns Justified

Robert Kennedy's Attacks on Anthony Fauci Over COVID-19 Lockdowns Justified

Presidential hopeful Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has drawn fire for his anti-establishment views, not least his attacks on White House medical advisor Dr Anthony Fauci. Ian Shilling said Kennedy's criticisms were more than justified.

2023-06-06T19:05+0000

2023-06-06T19:05+0000

2023-06-06T19:05+0000

americas

robert kennedy

anthony fauci

us

covid-19

covid-19 puts nations on hold

hiv/aids

john f. kennedy

ukraine

russia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/07/1110158819_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_5f96f052bfed00f6809baf53aefb0fae.jpg

Democrat presidential primary challenger Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is right to attack public health chief Dr Anthony Fauci over the COVID-19 pandemic, an analyst says.Kennedy, a prominent vaccine sceptic and a member of the famous Boston-based political dynasty, announced his challenge to sitting president Joe Biden last month for the Democrat candidacy in the 2024 presidential election.Kennedy has already shaken up liberal politics by criticising Biden's confrontations with Russia over Ukraine and China over Taiwan, accusing previous administrations including Barack Obama's of creating Daesh* and the CIA of being behind his uncle John F Kennedy's assassination in 1963.But he has also accused Fauci, Biden's Chief Medical Advisor and National Institutes of Health director who stepped down in December 2022, of helping orchestrate "a historic coup d’état against Western democracy" through the COVID lockdowns. Political analyst Ian Shilling in interview with Sputnik accused Fauci of murdering Americans. The analyst also accused Fauci of keeping important HIV treatments off the market while promoting the antiretroviral drug AZT, now classed as a potentially cancer-causing substance in the state of California."All the gay communities were protesting against Fauci murdering them because he was suppressing effective drugs that did help treat AIDS related diseases and and pushing things that murdered people. AZT, which was a highly toxic carcinogen, which was a chemotherapy drug, and it killed people faster than cancer."Shilling blamed the "diabolical" system of big business political lobbying and donations to parties and candidates for the problems stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.For more incisive commentary on geopolitics, follow our Sputnik Radio show The Backstory.* Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS/Islamic State) is a terrorist group banned in Russia and internationally by UN Security Council resolutions.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230420/robert-kennedys-white-house-challenge-to-biden-could-mean-win-win-us-election-1109691578.html

americas

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

former white house medical advisor anthony fauci, robert f. kennedy jr.'s challenge to joe biden for the democratic party presidential nomination, criticism of the covid-19 lockdowns and experimental vaccines.