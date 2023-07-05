https://sputnikglobe.com/20230705/former-fox-news-host-tucker-carlson-may-be-prosecuted---russian-activist-1111671706.html

Former Fox News Host Tucker Carlson May Be Prosecuted - Russian Activist

Former Fox News Host Tucker Carlson May Be Prosecuted - Russian Activist

Russian anti-globalization activist Alexander Ionov has suggested in an interview with Sputnik that outspoken former Fox News host Tucker Carlson could eventually be prosecuted for criticizing the state.

Russian anti-globalization activist Alexander Ionov has suggested in an interview with Sputnik that outspoken former Fox News host Tucker Carlson could eventually be prosecuted for criticizing the American state."I think he is being closely monitored by the FBI and as soon as he makes a wrong move he will get a visit from them," the president of the Anti-Globalization Movement of Russia (AGMR) said. The US media outlet has reported that Fox News sent Tucker a letter in June demanding that its former prime-time host "cease and desist" from presenting his new show on Twitter. The show had been watched by millions. The Russian human rights activist, who has a $10 million bounty on his head in the United States, is allegedly accused of inciting Americans to cooperate with the Russian government. In the interview, he said that Carlson covered his case on the talk show a day before his surprise firing by Fox News.

