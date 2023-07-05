https://sputnikglobe.com/20230705/former-fox-news-host-tucker-carlson-may-be-prosecuted---russian-activist-1111671706.html
Former Fox News Host Tucker Carlson May Be Prosecuted - Russian Activist
Former Fox News Host Tucker Carlson May Be Prosecuted - Russian Activist
Russian anti-globalization activist Alexander Ionov has suggested in an interview with Sputnik that outspoken former Fox News host Tucker Carlson could eventually be prosecuted for criticizing the state.
2023-07-05T11:51+0000
2023-07-05T11:51+0000
2023-07-05T11:51+0000
americas
us
tucker carlson
fox news
oppression
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/1d/1109945368_0:137:2227:1390_1920x0_80_0_0_c3f61be7b61f8cf5fdf85af33f3d13dc.jpg
Russian anti-globalization activist Alexander Ionov has suggested in an interview with Sputnik that outspoken former Fox News host Tucker Carlson could eventually be prosecuted for criticizing the American state."I think he is being closely monitored by the FBI and as soon as he makes a wrong move he will get a visit from them," the president of the Anti-Globalization Movement of Russia (AGMR) said. The US media outlet has reported that Fox News sent Tucker a letter in June demanding that its former prime-time host "cease and desist" from presenting his new show on Twitter. The show had been watched by millions. The Russian human rights activist, who has a $10 million bounty on his head in the United States, is allegedly accused of inciting Americans to cooperate with the Russian government. In the interview, he said that Carlson covered his case on the talk show a day before his surprise firing by Fox News.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230621/tucker-carlson-believes-hunter-biden-foreign-agent-selling-access-to-joe-biden-for-years-1111352228.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/1d/1109945368_96:0:2133:1528_1920x0_80_0_0_b3e0f6bbeb08d23a35dbf1d8376c9a2a.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
us, prosecution of journalists, oppression of free speech in us, tucker carlson prosecution
us, prosecution of journalists, oppression of free speech in us, tucker carlson prosecution
Former Fox News Host Tucker Carlson May Be Prosecuted - Russian Activist
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Prominent reporter Tucker Carlson was fired from Fox News in April, reportedly due to his coverage of controversial topics, such as the White House support for Kiev in the Ukraine conflict. Others insist that Carlson was fired for his criticism of Fox News' senior management.
Russian anti-globalization activist Alexander Ionov has suggested in an interview with Sputnik that outspoken former Fox News host Tucker Carlson could eventually be prosecuted for criticizing the American state.
"I think he is being closely monitored by the FBI and as soon as he makes a wrong move he will get a visit from them," the president of the Anti-Globalization Movement of Russia (AGMR) said.
The US media outlet has reported that Fox News sent Tucker a letter in June demanding that its former prime-time host "cease and desist"
from presenting his new show on Twitter. The show had been watched by millions.
"He is a popular media personality who has sway over crowds and is difficult to get close to. But the more compromising evidence they have against him, the easier he will be to manage and manipulate. That’s why I think he is likely to be persecuted for what he does," Ionov said.
The Russian human rights activist, who has a $10 million bounty on his head in the United States, is allegedly accused of inciting Americans to cooperate with the Russian government. In the interview, he said that Carlson covered his case on the talk show a day before his surprise firing by Fox News.
"The day before he was fired, he covered my case widely. He slammed hardly the Department of Justice and made some noise on Twitter and Facebook. Of course, he had and will have problems," Ionov said.