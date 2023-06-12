International
Live Outside the Hospital Where Italian Ex-PM Silvio Berlusconi Died
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230612/fox-news-demands-carlson-stop-competing-series-on-twitter--reports-1111085257.html
Fox News Demands Carlson Stop Competing Series on Twitter – Reports
Fox News Demands Carlson Stop Competing Series on Twitter – Reports
Fox News has sent a "cease and desist" letter to Tucker Carlson after the network’s former top star debuted his own show on Twitter, a American news website reported on Monday.
2023-06-12T12:35+0000
2023-06-12T12:35+0000
americas
tucker carlson
twitter
fox news
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/0a/13/1090039186_0:213:2048:1365_1920x0_80_0_0_f8a0f683ce9e2dabe8eb783b706a7faf.jpg
The letter is not meant for publication, the report said. Fox News is continuing to pay Carlson and says that his contract keeps his content exclusive to Fox through December 31, 2024, the report added. Carlson has released two episodes of his "Tucker on Twitter" show, a 10-minute monologue in which the conservative political commentator discusses latest developments. The host said that his Twitter videos are protected under the First Amendment and accuses Fox of committing material breaches of his contract. In late April, Fox News agreed to part ways with the host of its highest-rated news show. Reports suggest Carlson was let go due to his coverage of controversial topics — ranging from the January 6 events at the US Capitol and the COVID-19 measures to the US involvement in the Ukraine conflict — while others have said Carlson was fired for his criticism of Fox News' senior management.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230608/reports-fox-claims-tucker-carlson-violated-contract-by-airing-independent-twitter-show-1110994478.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/0a/13/1090039186_114:0:1934:1365_1920x0_80_0_0_711cf1ed7c71833a0b1215522a849d14.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
tucker carlson, fox news, twitter, tucker carlson vs fox news, american tv host
tucker carlson, fox news, twitter, tucker carlson vs fox news, american tv host

Fox News Demands Carlson Stop Competing Series on Twitter – Reports

12:35 GMT 12.06.2023
CC BY-SA 2.0 / Johnny Silvercloud / Fox News Fox News
 Fox News - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.06.2023
CC BY-SA 2.0 / Johnny Silvercloud / Fox News
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Fox News has sent a "cease and desist" letter to Tucker Carlson after the network’s former top star debuted his own show on Twitter, a American news website reported on Monday.
The letter is not meant for publication, the report said.
Fox News is continuing to pay Carlson and says that his contract keeps his content exclusive to Fox through December 31, 2024, the report added.
Carlson has released two episodes of his "Tucker on Twitter" show, a 10-minute monologue in which the conservative political commentator discusses latest developments. The host said that his Twitter videos are protected under the First Amendment and accuses Fox of committing material breaches of his contract.
Ведущий телеканала Fox News Такер Карлсон. Архивное фото - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.06.2023
Americas
Reports: Fox Claims Tucker Carlson Violated Contract by Airing Independent Twitter Show
8 June, 02:05 GMT
In late April, Fox News agreed to part ways with the host of its highest-rated news show. Reports suggest Carlson was let go due to his coverage of controversial topics — ranging from the January 6 events at the US Capitol and the COVID-19 measures to the US involvement in the Ukraine conflict — while others have said Carlson was fired for his criticism of Fox News' senior management.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала