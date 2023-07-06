https://sputnikglobe.com/20230706/biden-senior-officials-set-off-to-tout-notorious-bidenomics-across-us-1111690153.html
Biden, Senior Officials Set Off to Tout Notorious 'Bidenomics' Across US
US President Joe Biden and prominent members of his administration set forth to promote his vision of the United States’ economy, even as the approval rating of the POTUS’ economic policies appears to sag.
This Thursday, July 6, Biden himself is expected to tout US federal spending on “clean energy manufacturing” during his trip to South Carolina, according to local media reports.That same day, US Vice President Kamala Harris is slated to promote the supposed benefits of the infrastructure law to the people at the Gila River Indian Reservation in Arizona.The officials LaBolt has been referring to reportedly include Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, Interior Secretary Debra Haaland, Small Business Administration head Isabel Guzman and Biden’s senior adviser Mitch Landrieu.Meanwhile, a poll conducted last month by the same media outlet that interviewed LaBolt suggests that Joe Biden has a “60 percent disapproval rating on the economy.”The term ‘Bidenomics’ has been brought up by Joe Biden last week when the POTUS boasted about its alleged success, saying that, while he “did not come up with the name,” he now claims it.In that speech of his, Biden alleged that the United States had "the highest economic growth among the world’s leading economies since the pandemic," and criticized the economic policies of Ronald Reagan, claiming that those "trickle-down" economics had failed.The current occupant of the White House claimed that his vision “grows the economy from the middle out and the bottom up instead of just the top down.”The US economy has remained in a rather precarious state in recent years, in no small part due to the stewardship of the Biden administration.The de facto economic warfare waged by the White House against Russia since last year - ostensibly over the Ukrainian conflict - has backfired spectacularly, resulting in rampant inflation and rising food and fuel prices in the United States while failing to cripple the Russian economy as intended.
