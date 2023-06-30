https://sputnikglobe.com/20230630/bidenomics-alternative-to-trickle-down-economy-or-a-war-on-the-poor-1111581640.html

'Bidenomics': Alternative to 'Trickle-Down' Economy or a 'War on the Poor'?

US President Joe Biden coined the phrase "Bidenomics" this week, claiming his policies beat Republican 'trickle-down' economics. Mark Frost and Todd "Bubba" Horowitz said the Democrat's plan fed the rich while starving the poor.

Two economic pundits say the US president's "Bidenomics" plan is a "war on the poor" that only helps the wealthy.In a speech on Wednesday, Joe Biden touted the success of "Bidenomics", saying: "I didn’t come up with the name... But I now claim it."He claimed the US had "the highest economic growth among the world’s leading economies since the pandemic" and that his government had created 13 million new jobs even as inflation soars and recession looms as a result of its sanctions on Russia.Biden also repeatedly attacked the "trickle-down" economics espoused by late Republican president Ronald Reagan in the 1980s, claiming it had failed.Economist Mike Frost told Sputnik that Reaganite-style supply-side economics were merely "an acceptance of reality."Biden said his economic plan was to "strengthen the middle class" — defined in the US as middle-income workers paying mortgages on their homes who enjoy perks to their salaries such as health insurance.The economist doubted that the Democrat president knew what he wanted to do."Go look at the data," he said. "It's a war against the poor, whether it's inflation, whether it's all of the legislation that they've been doing. The worst of the burden of Bidenomics has been put on the poor."Todd "Bubba" Horowitz told Sputnik that Biden's economic plan "is a horrible plan.""He's done a horrible job as a leader for the middle class, which is the biggest, well, used to be the biggest part of this country. And it's going to be a disaster."The market strategist said the White House could not be trusted when it claimed to have the economic crisis under control. The market expert blamed the recession on the Biden administration's environmental polices and its attempt to buy votes through welfare and social spending.For more cutting-edge commentary on the day's events, tune in to Sputnik Radio.

