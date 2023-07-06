https://sputnikglobe.com/20230706/lukashenko-says-nuclear-warheads-to-be-completely-moved-to-belarus-in-2023-1111701168.html
Lukashenko Says Nuclear Warheads to Be Completely Moved to Belarus in 2023
Lukashenko Says Nuclear Warheads to Be Completely Moved to Belarus in 2023
Russian nuclear warheads intended to be transferred to Belarus will be delivered to the republic before the end of the year, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Thursday.
"Sites for the placement of nuclear weapons were completely ready a month ago. Most of them [nuclear warheads] have been moved and are in Belarus. [They will be transferred] by the end of the year, for sure, but I think we will completely move the warheads that are intended for this much earlier," Lukashenko was quoted as saying by the Telegram channel. Later in the day, Lukashenko denied reports that Russian President Vladimir Putin had been warned by his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping not to use nuclear weapons. The Belarusian president promised to clarify the issue at the next meeting with Putin. He noted that Putin and all the people of Russia know when nuclear weapons can be used. Lukashenko stressed that Belarus had not held and was not holding any talks with China on nuclear weapons. On Wednesday, the British newspaper reported, citing sources, that Xi had warned Putin against the use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine during his visit to Moscow in March. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov dismissed the report as "fiction."
Russian nuclear warheads intended to be transferred to Belarus will be delivered to the republic before the end of the year, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Thursday.
"Sites for the placement of nuclear weapons were completely ready a month ago. Most of them [nuclear warheads] have been moved and are in Belarus. [They will be transferred] by the end of the year, for sure, but I think we will completely move the warheads
that are intended for this much earlier," Lukashenko was quoted as saying by the Telegram channel.
Later in the day, Lukashenko denied reports that Russian President Vladimir Putin had been warned by his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping not to use nuclear weapons.
"It is 100% fake. I know both of them. I know China and I know Xi Jinping. He will never do it. Some channels and the rest could have been used but him warning Putin not to use nuclear weapons is fake news, it is a lie. It didn't happen 100%," Lukashenko was quoted as saying by the state news agency.
The Belarusian president promised to clarify the issue at the next meeting with Putin.
"I will ask him although I am convinced that it didn't happen. I don't believe it and I advise you not to believe it. It is a bogus story. You have to think about who needs this bogus story. The West may because the West wants to demonstrate that even Putin's friend Xi Jinping shook his finger at Putin and shouted at him not to use nuclear weapons. It could not have happened and it didn't happen. I am sure of it," Lukashenko said.
He noted that Putin and all the people of Russia know when nuclear weapons can be used.
"When Russia faces a deadly threat, when it is a matter of Russia's life or death and the country faces barefaced aggression, then nuclear weapons will be used. And I support him in this regard." the Belarusian leader said.
Lukashenko stressed that Belarus had not held and was not holding any talks with China on nuclear weapons.
On Wednesday, the British newspaper reported, citing sources, that Xi had warned Putin against the use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine during his visit to Moscow in March. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov dismissed the report as "fiction."