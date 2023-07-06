https://sputnikglobe.com/20230706/lukashenko-says-nuclear-warheads-to-be-completely-moved-to-belarus-in-2023-1111701168.html

Lukashenko Says Nuclear Warheads to Be Completely Moved to Belarus in 2023

Russian nuclear warheads intended to be transferred to Belarus will be delivered to the republic before the end of the year, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Thursday.

"Sites for the placement of nuclear weapons were completely ready a month ago. Most of them [nuclear warheads] have been moved and are in Belarus. [They will be transferred] by the end of the year, for sure, but I think we will completely move the warheads that are intended for this much earlier," Lukashenko was quoted as saying by the Telegram channel. Later in the day, Lukashenko denied reports that Russian President Vladimir Putin had been warned by his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping not to use nuclear weapons. The Belarusian president promised to clarify the issue at the next meeting with Putin. He noted that Putin and all the people of Russia know when nuclear weapons can be used. Lukashenko stressed that Belarus had not held and was not holding any talks with China on nuclear weapons. On Wednesday, the British newspaper reported, citing sources, that Xi had warned Putin against the use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine during his visit to Moscow in March. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov dismissed the report as "fiction."

