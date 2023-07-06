International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russia Strikes Temporary Deployment Sites of Ukrainian Troops and Mercenaries With Precision Weapons
The Russian armed forces launched a concentrated strike at sites of temporary deployment of military personnel of the Ukrainian armed forces and foreign mercenaries, as well as at storage sites of Western armored vehicles in Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
The Russian armed forces launched a concentrated strike at sites of temporary deployment of military personnel of the Ukrainian armed forces and foreign mercenaries, as well as at storage sites of Western armored vehicles in Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday."[On Wednesday night], delivered a concentrated strike using sea-based long-range precision weapons at sites of temporary deployment of personnel of the Ukrainian armed forces and foreign mercenaries, as well as at places of storage of foreign-made armored vehicles. All assigned objects were hit. The target has been reached. The strategic reserves of the enemy suffered significant damage," the ministry said in a statement.The Ukrainian forces have lost up to 385 soldiers, one tank, two howitzers and two self-propelled gun in the Donetsk direction in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry stated. “During the day, up to 385 Ukrainian servicemen, one tank, three armored combat vehicles, eight vehicles, two D-20 howitzers, as well as two Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery guns were destroyed,” the ministry said, adding that Kiev lost up to 165 soldiers in South Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions.Ukraine launched its long-advertised counteroffensive in early June after multiple postponements. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Ukrainian troops continue to try but are failing to advance in three sectors: South Donetsk, Artemovsk (Bakhmut) and Zaporozhye, with the latter being the primary focus.
Russia Strikes Temporary Deployment Sites of Ukrainian Troops and Mercenaries With Precision Weapons

11:53 GMT 06.07.2023 (Updated: 12:40 GMT 06.07.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Defense Ministry mentioned that the Ukrainian forces continued to make attempts to conduct offensive operations in Donetsk, Krasny Liman and Kupyansk directions. The Russian military repelled nine attacks in Donetsk and four attacks in the Krasny Liman directions, the ministry added.
The Russian armed forces launched a concentrated strike at sites of temporary deployment of military personnel of the Ukrainian armed forces and foreign mercenaries, as well as at storage sites of Western armored vehicles in Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
"[On Wednesday night], delivered a concentrated strike using sea-based long-range precision weapons at sites of temporary deployment of personnel of the Ukrainian armed forces and foreign mercenaries, as well as at places of storage of foreign-made armored vehicles. All assigned objects were hit. The target has been reached. The strategic reserves of the enemy suffered significant damage," the ministry said in a statement.
The Ukrainian forces have lost up to 385 soldiers, one tank, two howitzers and two self-propelled gun in the Donetsk direction in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry stated.
“During the day, up to 385 Ukrainian servicemen, one tank, three armored combat vehicles, eight vehicles, two D-20 howitzers, as well as two Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery guns were destroyed,” the ministry said, adding that Kiev lost up to 165 soldiers in South Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions.
Ukraine launched its long-advertised counteroffensive in early June after multiple postponements. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Ukrainian troops continue to try but are failing to advance in three sectors: South Donetsk, Artemovsk (Bakhmut) and Zaporozhye, with the latter being the primary focus.
