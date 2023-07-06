https://sputnikglobe.com/20230706/russian-navy-to-receive-naro-fominsk-small-missile-ship-by-end-of-2023-1111694363.html

Russian Navy to Receive Naro-Fominsk Small Missile Ship by End of 2023

The Naro-Fominsk small missile ship, built according to project 21631 (Buyan-M-class) and armed with the Kalibr missile system will be transferred to the Russian navy before the end of the year, Renat Mistakhov, the CEO of Russia's Ak Bars shipbuilding corporation, told Sputnik.

"Work is currently being concluded on the completion of the order afloat, mooring tests are being conducted and the order is being prepared for further tests. Handover to the customer is scheduled for the end of 2023," Mistakhov said. The Naro-Fominsk was set afloat in December 2022 and is the 11th ship of the Buyan-M project. On July 2, Mistakhov said that Ak Bars would hand over a total of four small missile ships with Kalibr missiles to the Russian navy this year - three Karakurt small missile ships (SMS) and one Buyan-M small missile ship. The Buyan-M small missile ships of project 21631 are designed to protect and defend the economic zone of the state; in order to do that they are armed with a Kalibr system with high-precision long range cruise missiles which is also designed to hit sea and coastal targets.

