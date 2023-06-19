https://sputnikglobe.com/20230619/cool-on-politics-hot-on-economics-china-lays-out-terms-for-stabilizing-us-ties--1111281923.html

Cool on Politics, Hot on Economics? China Lays Out Terms for Stabilizing US Ties

China's uncompromising stance on Taiwan is crucial for its global image. China and the United States are trying to return to the standard formula of "cool on politics, hot on economics," yet the development of Sino-American relations is hampered by the creation of "groups" to counter China.

Beijing has clearly and firmly outlined the conditions under which Sino-American relations can rebound from their rock-bottom level. The United States must choose between dialogue and confrontation, cooperation and conflict. China’s Central Foreign Affairs Office Director Wang Yi stated this during a meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. According to Western media reports, the meeting lasted three hours. The top Chinese diplomat told his counterpart that the United States should stop inflating the "China threat" theory and stop interfering in the PRC's internal affairs. He also stressed that China will not compromise or make concessions on Taiwan, and that the United States must respect the sovereignty of the People's Republic of China.Wang Yi's statement confirms that the issue of Taiwan lies at the core of China's interests and is the most vital concern in Sino-American relations, Alexei Maslov, director of the Institute of Asian and African Studies at Moscow State University, and expert with the Valdai International Discussion Club, told Sputnik.On Sunday, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held talks with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. According to various sources, the talks lasted for a period that was said to have carried on from five to seven hours. The parties agreed to maintain high-level exchanges, continue the practice of consultations based on the guiding principles of China-US relations, and promote humanitarian and student exchanges.Meanwhile, the negotiations have shown that the parties are not ready to resolve a number of issues due to Washington's position, according to the Valdai expert.Nevertheless, there are several issues that neither the US nor China seem ready to sort out, Maslov noted. These include the US position on Taiwan, where we do not see any serious progress. It also includes the position on the settlement of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict. The United States continues to put pressure on China, but Beijing is sticking to its previously stated stance. All in all, given the background of Blinken's visit, US policy shows absolutely contradictory trends.Bilateral relations have hit rock-bottom since the establishment of diplomatic ties, so the negotiations in Beijing are crucial to stabilize and clarify each other's interests, Zheng Anguang, deputy director of the Institute of International Relations at Nanjing University, told Sputnik.According to Zheng Anguang, under these circumstances, meetings and personal interactions between high-level officials from China and the United States are of great significance in stabilizing China-US relations and helping the two sides better understand each other's interests, concerns and major demands. Undoubtedly, further contacts to address issues may require additional efforts from both China and the United States. Meanwhile, the United States is gathering allies to form so-called "groups" to counter China.According to the US State Department, Blinken “emphasized the importance of diplomacy and maintaining open channels of communication across the spectrum of issues to reduce the risk of misperception and miscalculation" during the negotiations in Beijing.Blinken has become the highest-ranking US official to visit China under the Biden administration. The last time a US diplomacy chief visited China was in October 2018. At the time of writing, official information has emerged that a meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and the US Secretary of State is transpiring in Beijing.

