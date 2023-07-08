International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230708/chinese-vice-premier-voices-concern-over-us-sanctions-on-beijing-to-us-treasury-secretary-1111756702.html
Chinese Vice Premier Voices Concern Over US Sanctions on Beijing to US Treasury Secretary
Chinese Vice Premier Voices Concern Over US Sanctions on Beijing to US Treasury Secretary
Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng voiced concern over US sanctions and other restrictive measures against Beijing during a meeting with US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Saturday, China's State Council said.
2023-07-08T17:24+0000
2023-07-08T17:24+0000
world
janet yellen
china
beijing
us treasury
us
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/08/1111756050_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_62e4b861a61b4c8cafb7465945824caf.jpg
Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng voiced concern over US sanctions and other restrictive measures against Beijing during a meeting with US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Saturday, China's State Council said. The Chinese side also stated that "generalizing national security is not conducive to normal economic and trade exchanges." "Focusing on the implementation of the important agreements, reached during the leaders' meeting in Bali [on the sidelines of the G20 summit in 2022], the two sides conducted in-depth, candid and pragmatic exchanges on economic and financial situation of the two countries and the world, as well as on cooperation to deal with common global challenges. The talks were constructive," the statement read. Both sides agreed to maintain contacts and further engagement, the statement added. Yellen also met with the Communist Party chief at the People's Bank of China, Pan Gongsheng, discussing economic and financial issues of common interest. Yellen's visit to China is taking place amid increased economic and financial contradictions between the two countries. The main irritants are the growing restrictions on exports of US goods and services, the persistence of import duties on Chinese goods, Washington's threats against Beijing over the latter's cooperation with Moscow, the growth of world trade in yuan and the decreased influence of the US dollar across the globe.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230707/us-lobs-fresh-accusations-at-beijing-amid-cooperation-rhetoric-spouted-by-yellen-1111712860.html
china
beijing
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/08/1111756050_281:0:3012:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_95453a6a056160768441f9de0953ac0c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
janet yellen, us-china relations, chinese vice premier he lifeng, us sanctions against china
janet yellen, us-china relations, chinese vice premier he lifeng, us sanctions against china

Chinese Vice Premier Voices Concern Over US Sanctions on Beijing to US Treasury Secretary

17:24 GMT 08.07.2023
© AP Photo / Mark SchiefelbeinTreasury Secretary Janet Yellen, left, and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng walk during a meeting at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, left, and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng walk during a meeting at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.07.2023
© AP Photo / Mark Schiefelbein
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
BEIJING (Sputnik) - Yellen is visiting China from July 6-9. She is scheduled to meet with senior Chinese officials and discuss with them several economic issues amid rising tensions over trade restrictions.
Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng voiced concern over US sanctions and other restrictive measures against Beijing during a meeting with US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Saturday, China's State Council said.
"China expressed its concern about US sanctions and restrictive measures against China. China and the United States agreed to strengthen communication and cooperation in addressing global challenges," the council said.
The Chinese side also stated that "generalizing national security is not conducive to normal economic and trade exchanges."
"Focusing on the implementation of the important agreements, reached during the leaders' meeting in Bali [on the sidelines of the G20 summit in 2022], the two sides conducted in-depth, candid and pragmatic exchanges on economic and financial situation of the two countries and the world, as well as on cooperation to deal with common global challenges. The talks were constructive," the statement read.
In this Sept. 16, 2018, photo, American flags are displayed together with Chinese flags on top of a trishaw in Beijing. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.07.2023
World
US Lobs Fresh Accusations at Beijing As Yellen Spouts ‘Cooperation’ Rhetoric
Yesterday, 14:03 GMT
Both sides agreed to maintain contacts and further engagement, the statement added.
Yellen also met with the Communist Party chief at the People's Bank of China, Pan Gongsheng, discussing economic and financial issues of common interest.
Yellen's visit to China is taking place amid increased economic and financial contradictions between the two countries. The main irritants are the growing restrictions on exports of US goods and services, the persistence of import duties on Chinese goods, Washington's threats against Beijing over the latter's cooperation with Moscow, the growth of world trade in yuan and the decreased influence of the US dollar across the globe.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала