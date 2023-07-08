https://sputnikglobe.com/20230708/chinese-vice-premier-voices-concern-over-us-sanctions-on-beijing-to-us-treasury-secretary-1111756702.html
Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng voiced concern over US sanctions and other restrictive measures against Beijing during a meeting with US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Saturday, China's State Council said.
Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng voiced concern over US sanctions and other restrictive measures against Beijing during a meeting with US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Saturday, China's State Council said. The Chinese side also stated that "generalizing national security is not conducive to normal economic and trade exchanges." "Focusing on the implementation of the important agreements, reached during the leaders' meeting in Bali [on the sidelines of the G20 summit in 2022], the two sides conducted in-depth, candid and pragmatic exchanges on economic and financial situation of the two countries and the world, as well as on cooperation to deal with common global challenges. The talks were constructive," the statement read. Both sides agreed to maintain contacts and further engagement, the statement added. Yellen also met with the Communist Party chief at the People's Bank of China, Pan Gongsheng, discussing economic and financial issues of common interest. Yellen's visit to China is taking place amid increased economic and financial contradictions between the two countries. The main irritants are the growing restrictions on exports of US goods and services, the persistence of import duties on Chinese goods, Washington's threats against Beijing over the latter's cooperation with Moscow, the growth of world trade in yuan and the decreased influence of the US dollar across the globe.
