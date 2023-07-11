https://sputnikglobe.com/20230711/rec-boosts-russian-exports-to-uae-by-almost-1-bln-in-2022-1111814513.html

REC Boosts Russian Exports to UAE by Almost $1 Bln in 2022

REC Boosts Russian Exports to UAE by Almost $1 Bln in 2022

The Russian Export Center (REC, part of VEB.RF) supported exporters to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for almost $1 billion in 2022, REC Vice President Roman Genkel said at the roundtable "UAE: Opportunities for Business and Investment" at the Innoprom.

2023-07-11T18:15+0000

2023-07-11T18:15+0000

2023-07-11T18:15+0000

russian economy under sanctions

russian export center jsc (rec)

uae

russia

dubai

economy

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/07/04/1096941462_0:0:3021:1699_1920x0_80_0_0_c0f64a6b09241b89d490f8e577d51029.jpg

The REC vice president has emphasized that this contribution of the development institute has fueled the phenomenal growth of trade between Russia and the UAE, which has reached almost 70%."The favorable economic ecosystem of the UAE makes the country highly attractive for localization and investment of Russian companies in this market. This is evidenced by the active participation of Russian exporters in exhibitions and business missions," Genkel said."In 2022, collective stands were organized at Arab Health, Gulfood, MiddleEast Energy, WETEX & Dubai Solar Show, and ADIPEC under the unified Made in Russia brand with the support of the REC Group. In addition, in 2023 the largest collective stand of Russian companies in the history of the exposition was organized at Gulfood, where products of 75 manufacturers were presented," he continued.In addition, the REC VP highlighted the export support system developed by the Russian Export Center over the years, which accompanies companies through the entire export process, from conceptualization to contract negotiations and complex financial instruments. Genkel also revealed that in 2022, the Russian Export Center received a mandate not only for export support, but also for import support, providing the REC with the necessary tools that can be beneficial to UAE counterparts.He also mentioned that the REC is digitizing its services for exporters on the "My Export" digital platform, making it easier and faster for companies to access support measures.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230623/made-in-russia-shines-in-uae-over-90-b2b-meetings-set-stage-for-96-million-in-deals-1111418341.html

uae

russia

dubai

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian economy under sanctions, rec, russian export center, uae