International
Chinese 100, 50, 20, 10 and 5 yuan bills and Russian 1,000 and 100 ruble bills - Sputnik International, 1920
Economy
Get breaking stories and analysis on the global economy from Sputnik.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230711/rec-boosts-russian-exports-to-uae-by-almost-1-bln-in-2022-1111814513.html
REC Boosts Russian Exports to UAE by Almost $1 Bln in 2022
REC Boosts Russian Exports to UAE by Almost $1 Bln in 2022
The Russian Export Center (REC, part of VEB.RF) supported exporters to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for almost $1 billion in 2022, REC Vice President Roman Genkel said at the roundtable "UAE: Opportunities for Business and Investment" at the Innoprom.
2023-07-11T18:15+0000
2023-07-11T18:15+0000
russian economy under sanctions
russian export center jsc (rec)
uae
russia
dubai
economy
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/07/04/1096941462_0:0:3021:1699_1920x0_80_0_0_c0f64a6b09241b89d490f8e577d51029.jpg
The REC vice president has emphasized that this contribution of the development institute has fueled the phenomenal growth of trade between Russia and the UAE, which has reached almost 70%."The favorable economic ecosystem of the UAE makes the country highly attractive for localization and investment of Russian companies in this market. This is evidenced by the active participation of Russian exporters in exhibitions and business missions," Genkel said."In 2022, collective stands were organized at Arab Health, Gulfood, MiddleEast Energy, WETEX &amp; Dubai Solar Show, and ADIPEC under the unified Made in Russia brand with the support of the REC Group. In addition, in 2023 the largest collective stand of Russian companies in the history of the exposition was organized at Gulfood, where products of 75 manufacturers were presented," he continued.In addition, the REC VP highlighted the export support system developed by the Russian Export Center over the years, which accompanies companies through the entire export process, from conceptualization to contract negotiations and complex financial instruments. Genkel also revealed that in 2022, the Russian Export Center received a mandate not only for export support, but also for import support, providing the REC with the necessary tools that can be beneficial to UAE counterparts.He also mentioned that the REC is digitizing its services for exporters on the "My Export" digital platform, making it easier and faster for companies to access support measures.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230623/made-in-russia-shines-in-uae-over-90-b2b-meetings-set-stage-for-96-million-in-deals-1111418341.html
uae
russia
dubai
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/07/04/1096941462_90:0:2819:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_10a72673cbbb8e7261fccdf7b87f5f2f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian economy under sanctions, rec, russian export center, uae
russian economy under sanctions, rec, russian export center, uae

REC Boosts Russian Exports to UAE by Almost $1 Bln in 2022

18:15 GMT 11.07.2023
© Sputnik / Pavel Lisitsyn / Go to the mediabankStand of JSC "Russian Export Center" (REC) at the international industrial exhibition "INNOPROM-2019" in Yekaterinburg
Stand of JSC Russian Export Center (REC) at the international industrial exhibition INNOPROM-2019 in Yekaterinburg - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.07.2023
© Sputnik / Pavel Lisitsyn
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
The Russian Export Center (REC, part of VEB.RF) supported exporters to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for almost $1 billion in 2022, REC Vice President Roman Genkel said at the roundtable "UAE: Opportunities for Business and Investment" at the Innoprom event.
The REC vice president has emphasized that this contribution of the development institute has fueled the phenomenal growth of trade between Russia and the UAE, which has reached almost 70%.
"The favorable economic ecosystem of the UAE makes the country highly attractive for localization and investment of Russian companies in this market. This is evidenced by the active participation of Russian exporters in exhibitions and business missions," Genkel said.
International Forum Made in Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.06.2023
Economy
Made in Russia Shines in UAE: Over 90 B2B Meetings Set Stage for $9.6 Million in Deals
23 June, 11:03 GMT
"In 2022, collective stands were organized at Arab Health, Gulfood, MiddleEast Energy, WETEX & Dubai Solar Show, and ADIPEC under the unified Made in Russia brand with the support of the REC Group. In addition, in 2023 the largest collective stand of Russian companies in the history of the exposition was organized at Gulfood, where products of 75 manufacturers were presented," he continued.
In addition, the REC VP highlighted the export support system developed by the Russian Export Center over the years, which accompanies companies through the entire export process, from conceptualization to contract negotiations and complex financial instruments. Genkel also revealed that in 2022, the Russian Export Center received a mandate not only for export support, but also for import support, providing the REC with the necessary tools that can be beneficial to UAE counterparts.
He also mentioned that the REC is digitizing its services for exporters on the "My Export" digital platform, making it easier and faster for companies to access support measures.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала