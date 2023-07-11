International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230711/trump-asks-to-delay-classified-docs-trial-until-after-2024-election-1111814043.html
Trump Asks to Delay Classified Docs Trial Until After 2024 Election
Trump Asks to Delay Classified Docs Trial Until After 2024 Election
Former US President Donald Trump's legal team asked the court to delay his trial over alleged mishandling of classified documents until after the 2024 presidential election.
2023-07-11T14:37+0000
2023-07-11T14:37+0000
americas
donald trump
donald trump's indictment
2024 us presidential election
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/09/1111771384_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_1bb79e03e62cbe8b028097282950806e.jpg
“Proceeding to trial during the pendency of a Presidential election cycle wherein opposing candidates are effectively (if not literally) directly adverse to one another in this action will create extraordinary challenges in the jury selection process and limit the Defendants’ ability to secure a fair and impartial adjudication,” Trump’s legal team said in a court filing dated Monday and obtained by US media. The team pointed out that Trump’s campaign requires a “tremendous amount” of time and energy. That is why he and his personal aide and co-defendant Walt Nauta would be busy until the election day of November 5, 2024, it added. “This schedule makes trial preparation with both of the Defendants challenging,” the filing said, adding that the process requires a lot of “planning and time.” Trump’s team called on the court to postpone “any consideration” of a new trial date. US Special Counsel Jack Smith said in June he is seeking to have a trial begin on December 11. Prosecutors in the case have charged Trump with 31 counts of willful retention of national defense information, one count of conspiracy to obstruct justice, one count of withholding a document or record, one count of corruptly concealing a document or record, one count of concealing a document in a federal investigation, scheming to conceal, and making false statements and representation. Trump pleaded "not guilty" to the 37 criminal charges he faces. According to the indictment, the classified documents Trump stored in boxes at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida included information about defense and weapons capabilities of both the US and foreign countries, US nuclear programs, potential vulnerabilities of the US and its allies to military attack, and plans for possible retaliation in response to a foreign attack.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230619/pence-trump-indictment-sends-terrible-message-to-wider-world-1111271467.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230615/trump-indictment-is-deep-state-assault-on-constitution-and-rule-of-law-1111186038.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/09/1111771384_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3a3d6f5995130e562f12c2864765000d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
donald trump indictment, 2024 presidential elections in us, trump, biden coorruption
donald trump indictment, 2024 presidential elections in us, trump, biden coorruption

Trump Asks to Delay Classified Docs Trial Until After 2024 Election

14:37 GMT 11.07.2023
© AFP 2023 / PATRICK T. FALLONFormer US President and 2024 Republican Presidential hopeful Donald Trump.
Former US President and 2024 Republican Presidential hopeful Donald Trump. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.07.2023
© AFP 2023 / PATRICK T. FALLON
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Former US President Donald Trump's legal team asked the court to delay his trial over alleged mishandling of classified documents until after the 2024 presidential election.
“Proceeding to trial during the pendency of a Presidential election cycle wherein opposing candidates are effectively (if not literally) directly adverse to one another in this action will create extraordinary challenges in the jury selection process and limit the Defendants’ ability to secure a fair and impartial adjudication,” Trump’s legal team said in a court filing dated Monday and obtained by US media.
Former US Vice President Mike Pence speaks about Saving America from the Woke Left, at the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, on April 26, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.06.2023
Americas
Pence: Trump Indictment Sends ‘Terrible Message to Wider World’
19 June, 11:41 GMT
The team pointed out that Trump’s campaign requires a “tremendous amount” of time and energy. That is why he and his personal aide and co-defendant Walt Nauta would be busy until the election day of November 5, 2024, it added.
“This schedule makes trial preparation with both of the Defendants challenging,” the filing said, adding that the process requires a lot of “planning and time.”
Trump’s team called on the court to postpone “any consideration” of a new trial date.
US Special Counsel Jack Smith said in June he is seeking to have a trial begin on December 11.
Prosecutors in the case have charged Trump with 31 counts of willful retention of national defense information, one count of conspiracy to obstruct justice, one count of withholding a document or record, one count of corruptly concealing a document or record, one count of concealing a document in a federal investigation, scheming to conceal, and making false statements and representation.
Trump pleaded "not guilty" to the 37 criminal charges he faces.
Former US President and 2024 Presidential hopeful Donald Trump gestures as he leaves after speaking at the North Carolina Republican Party Convention in Greensboro, North Carolina, on June 10, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.06.2023
Americas
Trump Indictment is 'Deep-State Assault' on Constitution and Rule of Law
15 June, 16:56 GMT
According to the indictment, the classified documents Trump stored in boxes at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida included information about defense and weapons capabilities of both the US and foreign countries, US nuclear programs, potential vulnerabilities of the US and its allies to military attack, and plans for possible retaliation in response to a foreign attack.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала