https://sputnikglobe.com/20230711/trump-asks-to-delay-classified-docs-trial-until-after-2024-election-1111814043.html

Trump Asks to Delay Classified Docs Trial Until After 2024 Election

Trump Asks to Delay Classified Docs Trial Until After 2024 Election

Former US President Donald Trump's legal team asked the court to delay his trial over alleged mishandling of classified documents until after the 2024 presidential election.

2023-07-11T14:37+0000

2023-07-11T14:37+0000

2023-07-11T14:37+0000

americas

donald trump

donald trump's indictment

2024 us presidential election

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/09/1111771384_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_1bb79e03e62cbe8b028097282950806e.jpg

“Proceeding to trial during the pendency of a Presidential election cycle wherein opposing candidates are effectively (if not literally) directly adverse to one another in this action will create extraordinary challenges in the jury selection process and limit the Defendants’ ability to secure a fair and impartial adjudication,” Trump’s legal team said in a court filing dated Monday and obtained by US media. The team pointed out that Trump’s campaign requires a “tremendous amount” of time and energy. That is why he and his personal aide and co-defendant Walt Nauta would be busy until the election day of November 5, 2024, it added. “This schedule makes trial preparation with both of the Defendants challenging,” the filing said, adding that the process requires a lot of “planning and time.” Trump’s team called on the court to postpone “any consideration” of a new trial date. US Special Counsel Jack Smith said in June he is seeking to have a trial begin on December 11. Prosecutors in the case have charged Trump with 31 counts of willful retention of national defense information, one count of conspiracy to obstruct justice, one count of withholding a document or record, one count of corruptly concealing a document or record, one count of concealing a document in a federal investigation, scheming to conceal, and making false statements and representation. Trump pleaded "not guilty" to the 37 criminal charges he faces. According to the indictment, the classified documents Trump stored in boxes at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida included information about defense and weapons capabilities of both the US and foreign countries, US nuclear programs, potential vulnerabilities of the US and its allies to military attack, and plans for possible retaliation in response to a foreign attack.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230619/pence-trump-indictment-sends-terrible-message-to-wider-world-1111271467.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230615/trump-indictment-is-deep-state-assault-on-constitution-and-rule-of-law-1111186038.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

donald trump indictment, 2024 presidential elections in us, trump, biden coorruption