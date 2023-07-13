https://sputnikglobe.com/20230713/failure-of-nato-summit-to-admit-ukraine-widens-fissures-in-us-led-alliance-1111853389.html

Failure of NATO Summit to Admit Ukraine Widens Fissures in US-Led Alliance

Failure of NATO Summit to Admit Ukraine Widens Fissures in US-Led Alliance

Chris Helali and Dr Radhika Desai discussed the outcomes of the NATO summit in Vilnius, where Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's hopes of fast-track membership were dashed.

The rejection of Ukrainian membership at the NATO summit shows the failure of the US strategy to destabilise Russia, pundits say.The meeting in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius was long on rhetoric in support of Kiev, but leaders of the 31-member states — especially US President Joe Biden — made it clear that Ukraine could not join while its conflict with Russia continued.The stance subsequently angered Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, NATO's guest of honour, who then lashed out at Western powers and prompted accusations of ingratitude in return.Political analyst Chris Helali told Sputnik that Zelensky's very presence at the summit was a "great escalation and provocation" towards Russia.The US-dominated military bloc also welcomed new member Finland — which shares a long border with Russia's north-western regions — while haggling over Sweden's accession continued with Turkiye, which stayed neutral regarding the Ukraine conflict but is trying to leverage membership of the European Union.However, those continued attempts to push the alliance's boundaries eastward — breaking promises made by the US in the 1990s — risks bringing the world to the brink of war.The analyst highlighted that the efforts prove the NATO "death cult" does not want peace but rather confrontation with Russia and China. "And it's willing to bring the world to the edge of thermonuclear catastrophe to do that," he added.The investigative journalist further warned that peacemakers within NATO were far outnumbered by the warmongers.Dr. Radhika Desai noted that NATO's "proxy war" on Russia in Ukraine was proving to be "a big disaster for Joe Biden.""Joe Biden essentially has instigated this proxy war against Russia in which Ukraine is the proxy chiefly as a means of re-subordinating Europe to itself," Desai said, recalling that Washington had done the same in the former Yugoslavia in 1999.However, not all has gone according to Washington's plans.The failure of US ambitions to weaken Russia economically or militarily, let alone provoke regime change or Balkanise the country, have forced Washington to change tack and open diplomatic back channels with Moscow.Desai noted recent reports that in April the White House initiated "B-level type diplomacy" by allowing a group led by Richard Haass, the outgoing head of the Council on Foreign Relations, to meet Russian representatives to discuss a peace settlement.The academic argued that NATO's obsession with confronting Russia could ultimately be its undoing.For more in-depth analysis of current affairs, tune in to our Sputnik Radio show By Any Means Necessary.

