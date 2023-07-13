International
Putin Takes Part in Future Technologies Forum
Russia
Putin Proposes to Prepare New National Project on Data Economy
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday proposed to prepare a new national project on the formation of data economy until 2030.
russia
russian economy under sanctions
vladimir putin
science & tech
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday proposed to prepare a new national project on the formation of data economy until 2030.On Technological Sovereignty and Scientific DevelopmentThe ruling elites of some countries have staged a technological blockade of Russia, President Vladimir Putin added."I considered it important to talk about how we build our work at the state level, how we build international scientific and technological cooperation in the conditions of the actual blockade of Russia announced by the authorities and the ruling elites, most likely the elites of some countries," Putin said.Russia will not give up and will go forward in its own way, not isolating itself from the world, Putin stressed."In those areas that are critical for the development of the country, and where we must, and this is essential, we must have their own competencies. At the same time, we must have not only scientific developments and basic solutions, but the entire technological and production chain," Putin said, adding that Russia has learned its lessons when some foreign partners halted cooperation in technology.The Russian president also said that dependency on foreign technology "poses a serious threat to the national security," and could lead to the weakening of sovereignty or its loss.
vladimir putin, russia, russian economy under sanctions, technological sovereignty
Russian President Vladimir Putin took part in the Future Technologies Forum - an annual event aimed at discussing trends in the development of new technologies and key domestic scientific progress.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday proposed to prepare a new national project on the formation of data economy until 2030.
"I propose to prepare a new national project for the period up to 2030 within a year, namely the national project for the formation of a data economy," Putin said at a technological forum.

On Technological Sovereignty and Scientific Development

The ruling elites of some countries have staged a technological blockade of Russia, President Vladimir Putin added.
"I considered it important to talk about how we build our work at the state level, how we build international scientific and technological cooperation in the conditions of the actual blockade of Russia announced by the authorities and the ruling elites, most likely the elites of some countries," Putin said.
Russia will not give up and will go forward in its own way, not isolating itself from the world, Putin stressed.
"In those areas that are critical for the development of the country, and where we must, and this is essential, we must have their own competencies. At the same time, we must have not only scientific developments and basic solutions, but the entire technological and production chain," Putin said, adding that Russia has learned its lessons when some foreign partners halted cooperation in technology.
The Russian president also said that dependency on foreign technology "poses a serious threat to the national security," and could lead to the weakening of sovereignty or its loss.
