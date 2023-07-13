https://sputnikglobe.com/20230713/russia-successfully-strikes-ukraines-arms-depots-with-long-range-weapons-1111852055.html

Russia Successfully Strikes Ukraine's Arms Depots With Long-Range Weapons

Russia Successfully Strikes Ukraine's Arms Depots With Long-Range Weapons

The Russian armed forces launched a successful group strike with high-precision sea-based weapons at ammunition storage sites of the Ukrainian military, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

2023-07-13T13:02+0000

2023-07-13T13:02+0000

2023-07-13T13:06+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukrainian crisis

russian defense ministry

donetsk

russia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/0d/1111852206_0:27:720:432_1920x0_80_0_0_57bd147918b667f7d759fa5f23df7321.jpg

"Last night, the Russian armed forces launched a group strike with high-precision long-range sea-based weapons at the storage sites of the Ukrainian military ammunition. The aim of the strike has been achieved. All designated facilities have been hit," the ministry said.Ukraine Most Recent LossesUkraine has lost up to 480 military and 12 pieces of military equipment in the Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours, the Russian Ministry added.Ukraine continued unsuccessful attempts at counteroffensive in the Donetsk, Krasny Liman and South Donetsk directions, the ministry said, adding that Russia repelled 16 attacks by Ukrainian troops in the Donetsk direction, two in the South Donetsk direction, and three in the Krasny Liman direction. Another attack was repulsed in the Zaporozhye direction."During the hostilities, the enemy's losses amounted to 480 Ukrainian military, six pickup trucks, three Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery mounts, as well as Msta-B and D-30 howitzers," the ministry said in a statement.In the South Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, Ukraine lost over 180 military, one tank, five armored combat vehicles, two vehicles, a UK-made AS90 Braveheart self-propelled artillery mount, two Msta-B howitzers, three D-20 guns, a Gvozdika self-propelled artillery mount, and one Grad MLRS combat vehicle.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230711/ukraine-lost-26000-troops-and-3000-arms-since-start-of-counteroffensive--shoigu--1111814809.html

donetsk

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian precision strikes on ukraine, ukrainian crisis, russia long-range missiles, russia lrm